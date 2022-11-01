More thunderstorms expected to roll through North Texas later this week

Storm chances return later this week, with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

There’s a 30% chance showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday night and continue through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The highest chance of rain, 80%, is on Friday.

“Widespread severe weather looks unlikely at this time,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Some parts of North Texas may even get some light rain today. On Tuesday morning, sprinkles are possible south of I-20 before skies clear out in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

North Texas will warm up the first few days of November. Above-normal temperatures and breezy conditions are expected midweek. During the week, expect afternoon highs in the 70s to 80s and morning lows in the 40s to 60s.

Following the wet conditions, the rest of the weekend is expected to be cool and dry.