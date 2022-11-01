ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday

Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday

Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday

Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum: 'He is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets'

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games without pay, they announced on Thursday, a week after Irving first publicized a film full of antisemitic tropes. Before he is permitted to return to the team, Irving must complete "a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct," as he is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," according to the press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12

Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss

Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss

Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday

Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Who is Matt Ryan, the DoorDash driver turned Lakers sharpshooter?

The Los Angeles Lakers were staring a 1-6 start in the face Wednesday as they trailed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock. Whom did they turn to when they needed a miracle? Surely it was four-time MVP LeBron James, right? Nope. Okay... how about eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis? Guess again. In the hour (or rather, second) of greatest need, the Lakers gave the ball to a former delivery driver named Matt Ryan, who swished a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. The Lakers eventually won.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

If Lakers' plan is to sign Kyrie Irving next summer, they better start thinking about a new one

Much of the Los Angeles Lakers' hang-up to trade Russell Westbrook centers on a reluctance to part with their 2027 and/or 2029 first-round draft pick(s), which is understandable. Those picks are pretty much the only assets the Lakers have as a bridge to the post-LeBron era, which could be right around the corner. If they deal those picks, signaling a willingness to punt on the future, the short-term return has to be worth the sacrifice. They have to become immediate contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites

Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes

Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR

Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Paul Campbell: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Marlins outrighted Campbell (elbow) off the 40-man roster Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Campbell is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the Marlins weren't keen on tendering him a contract for the upcoming campaign. He'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers and should be able to continue his rehab program at the Marlins' spring facility in Jupiter, Fla. Campbell made two minor-league appearances in 2022 before going under the knife earlier this summer.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt

Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
HOUSTON, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Scooped up by Arizona

Hill was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reports. Hill's time on the waiver wire didn't last long, as he was waived by Dallas earlier in the day. The defensive tackle could have an opportunity to contribute right away for this Arizona defense, as he should serve as the No. 2 nose tackle behind Leki Fotu.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy