Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum previews matchup, discusses Hendon Hooker's Heisman candidacy
Will Tennessee continue its historic season with a win at Georgia, or will the defending national champions post college football's best victory of the season and defend their home turf? Week 10's game of the year in the SEC has everybody shifting their attention to Athens on Saturday for a matchup with playoff implications, and Paul Finebaum notes the stage is so big for Vols and Bulldogs, very few are even referencing the league's nightcap pitting nationally-ranked Alabama and LSU.
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
SEC football predictions: Georgia won't slow Tennessee Vols' fast track to No. 1 | Adams
SEC football coaches are no longer above ripping fellow coaches. From a columnist’s standpoint, that’s unfortunate. Coaches need to stay in their lane and leave the critiques to us. Don’t get me wrong. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s preseason rant against Nick Saban was spectacular. And Ole Miss...
Arkansas media member throws shade at Tennessee Vols fans and now he’s hearing about it
Folks should know by now that going after Tennessee Vols fans doesn’t usually end well. John Nabors, however, apparently didn’t get the memo. Nabors, a host on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, suggested that Sanford Stadium in Athens, the site of a highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Georgia this weekend, is the loudest stadium in the nation.
Bills sound open to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but two possible obstacles could be standing in the way
As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
Auburn coaching hot board V2: A new west-coast name has entered the ring
There's a new name on the Auburn coaching hot board.
ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams
We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
Eagles start 8-0: Here's a look at the other 28 NFL teams that started 8-0 in the Super Bowl era
"We haven't accomplished anything yet." Jalen Hurts' postgame quote following the Eagles' win over Houston on Thursday night is largely true. The win propelled the Eagles to the franchise's first 8-0 start, but other than that, Hurts and his teammates have a lot of work ahead of them if they are ultimately join the 2017 Eagles as Super Bowl champions.
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, line, spread: 2022 SEC on CBS picks, predictions from proven model
The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs seek their sixth consecutive victory in the all-time series when they host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in a titanic SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday. Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) has won each of the last five meetings handily, defeating Tennessee by at least 23 points each time. The Volunteers (8-0, 4-0) have not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, when they posted a 34-31 triumph on the road.
5-star 2023 DB Desmond Ricks down to three schools, schedules commitment date
Alabama has been in pursuit of highly sought-after defensive back Desmond Ricks. Ricks was formerly a 2024 prospect but recently decided to reclassify into the 2023 class. That hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide from going all in for the Virginia native. Ricks transferred to IMG Academy from his home...
Overall grades for each NFL team at midway point: Eagles, Bills ace midterm; Packers get embarrassing mark
The NFL has essentially reached its midway point of the season with Week 9 approaching, as teams are starting to form their identity as a contender or pretender. What makes the league harder to figure out this year than any other year is that there are fewer Super Bowl contenders and more teams on the verge of mediocrity.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
Purdue vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Purdue Boilermakers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Purdue and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Gators Move Up in SI’s November Recruiting Rankings
The Gators inched closer to the top ten after earning three commitments across October.
10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins reach AFC Championship; Eagles go 17-0
Week 9 is upon us and, as crazy as this may sound, that means we are halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season. With the second half on the horizon, we'll now take a step back and look over what we saw through the first nine weeks and try to come up with some bold predictions for what may happen in the weeks to come. It's important to remember that these are bold predictions, so we're going out on a limb for some of these, but will make the case for why they are plausible.
Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs
Georgia has gone all out for Justice Haynes in the 2023 class, and they'll try their luck again in the 2025 class.
Week 10 college football picks, odds, lines, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This 3-leg parlay returns 6-1
Outside of the top matchup of the day between No. 1 and No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), the Week 10 college football schedule doesn't feature many premier games between ranked opponents. One to keep an eye on, however, is the Big 12 battle between No. 24 Texas and No. 13 Kansas State. The Big 12 landscape could change significantly with a Wildcats' loss, and they are 2.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 10 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. Things get even crazier if Kansas can snap its three-game skid as a two-point home dog to No. 18 Oklahoma State.
