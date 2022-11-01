ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum previews matchup, discusses Hendon Hooker's Heisman candidacy

Will Tennessee continue its historic season with a win at Georgia, or will the defending national champions post college football's best victory of the season and defend their home turf? Week 10's game of the year in the SEC has everybody shifting their attention to Athens on Saturday for a matchup with playoff implications, and Paul Finebaum notes the stage is so big for Vols and Bulldogs, very few are even referencing the league's nightcap pitting nationally-ranked Alabama and LSU.
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams

We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, line, spread: 2022 SEC on CBS picks, predictions from proven model

The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs seek their sixth consecutive victory in the all-time series when they host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in a titanic SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday. Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) has won each of the last five meetings handily, defeating Tennessee by at least 23 points each time. The Volunteers (8-0, 4-0) have not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, when they posted a 34-31 triumph on the road.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season

Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
CBS Sports

10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins reach AFC Championship; Eagles go 17-0

Week 9 is upon us and, as crazy as this may sound, that means we are halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season. With the second half on the horizon, we'll now take a step back and look over what we saw through the first nine weeks and try to come up with some bold predictions for what may happen in the weeks to come. It's important to remember that these are bold predictions, so we're going out on a limb for some of these, but will make the case for why they are plausible.
CBS Sports

Week 10 college football picks, odds, lines, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This 3-leg parlay returns 6-1

Outside of the top matchup of the day between No. 1 and No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), the Week 10 college football schedule doesn't feature many premier games between ranked opponents. One to keep an eye on, however, is the Big 12 battle between No. 24 Texas and No. 13 Kansas State. The Big 12 landscape could change significantly with a Wildcats' loss, and they are 2.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 10 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. Things get even crazier if Kansas can snap its three-game skid as a two-point home dog to No. 18 Oklahoma State.
