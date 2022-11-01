ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cris Cyborg: Everyone calls Amanda Nunes women's MMA GOAT, but 'it's not just about one fight'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uX5Wx_0iudBquT00

Cris Cyborg doesn’t agree with Amanda Nunes being called the greatest female MMA fighter of all time.

Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC), who currently holds both the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles, took the crown for greatest female fighter, according to many, when she knocked out Cyborg in the first round at UFC 232 in December 2018. The loss to Nunes snapped Cyborg’s 14-year unbeaten run.

“You guys call Amanda GOAT, but man, she has more losses than me. She don’t stay 14 years undefeated,” Cyborg said in an interview with Henry Cejudo. “OK, I lost the fight (against) her, yeah, but it happens. You know, sometimes it’s not your day. Sometimes it happens. But the history, how long, it’s not just about one fight.”

Whereas Nunes has the head-to-head win, Cyborg has won titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, and is the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion with four title defenses.

Nunes had looked unstoppable after dethroning Cyborg to win the UFC featherweight title. However, her run was stopped when she lost her bantamweight title to Julianna Peña by submission at UFC 269. She later avenged that loss and reclaimed her belt in dominant fashion at UFC 277 in July.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Cyborg said a potential octagon return is out of question. So unless Nunes parts ways with the UFC, Cyborg doesn’t see a rematch ever happening.

“If Amanda Nunes gets out of the UFC, this rematch can happen,” Cyborg said. “If she just continues in the UFC, it’s hard to happen. The UFC doesn’t like to pay the fighters.”

Adding onto her great MMA legacy, Cyborg laced up the boxing gloves for the first time in her career on Sept. 25 and defeated professional boxer Simone Silva by unanimous decision in Curitiba, Brazil.

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
wrestlinginc.com

Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look

Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn

WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury

News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alternate video shows Nate Diaz and Jake Paul entourages scuffle up close, bodyguard pelted with beer

Alternative video footage of an altercation between members of Jake Paul’s team and the “Nick Diaz Army” gives a fuller picture of what transpired. The new footage, which was released by YouTuber Amacky, shows the moments before, during and after the scuffle this past Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The video begins with a member of Paul’s team mouthing off with Chris Avila, a Diaz brothers protege who defeated Doctor Mike in the pay-per-view main card opener. Nick Maximov and Luciano Ramos, two rising MMA fighters, are seen hurling insults, as is former UFC star Nate Diaz.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
MMAmania.com

Cocky vs. stocky? Islam Makhachev warned not to underestimate Alex Volkanovski at UFC Perth

Newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev had an opportunity to cross paths with reigning featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski before and after the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in Abu Dhabi. The scouting report? “He’s a short guy.”. That’s why Makhachev and his head coach, former UFC lightweight...
worldboxingnews.net

Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly

Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
nodq.com

WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “She Hulk” photo shoot for Halloween 2022

Kimsan Exactly. I remember a conversation a long while back that social media is a good tool for advertising, keeping in touch with family and friends but good grief, some just don't know the difference... Butch (Pete Dunne) explains why he doesn't enjoy using social media - NoDQ.com: WWE and...
The Independent

Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy