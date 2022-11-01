Read full article on original website
Telus Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Customer Additions; Boosts Dividend By 7.2%
Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues and other income growth of 9.9% year-on-year to CA$4.67 billion. Total telecom subscriber connections grew 6.3% Y/Y to 17.7 million. It made 347,000 new customer net additions in the quarter, up 27,000 over last year, including 150,000 mobile phones, 124,000 connected...
4 DoorDash Analysts Break Down A Blockbuster Quarter: Still Bullish, But There's A Few Issues
After posting better-than-expected third-quarter results, DoorDash Inc DASH received four price target changes from analysts. Although still bullish, price targets were lowered to reflect a more conservative estimate based on the stock trading at 30x 2023 adjusted EBITDA, which may keep investors from taking the risk. The Analysts: Needham’s analyst...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Gray Television Misses On Q3 Due To Unexpected Pullback In Certain Key Political Races; Shares Plunge
Gray Television, Inc GTN reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $909 million, missing the consensus of $950.2 million. The company noted 3Q22 figures fell short of its expectations and guidance issued in early August due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. Broadcasting revenue grew...
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
COMPASS Pathways Shares Q3 2022 Financial Results, Business News & Term's Highlights
Psychedelics mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways CMPS reported its financial outcomes for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022 and gave an update on its most recent pipeline and business developments. Numbers on 30 September 2022 show:. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $173.1 million compared to $273.2 million as of...
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Looking Into Skyworks Solutions's Recent Short Interest
Skyworks Solutions's SWKS short percent of float has fallen 9.19% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.65 million shares sold short, which is 2.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
What's Going On With Devon Energy Shares Today?
Devon Energy Corp DVN shares are down nearly 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. Devon Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.21 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Production for the third quarter averaged 614,000 oil-equivalent barrels per...
Peering Into Pulmonx's Recent Short Interest
Pulmonx's LUNG short percent of float has risen 6.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.73 million shares sold short, which is 12.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 12.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Wayfair Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair. Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
