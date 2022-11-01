ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who does not call the plays

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired Tuesday morning following the team's Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, the team announced.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Although the team is fourth in passing attempts and ninth in passing yards, the Colts have averaged just 16.1 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. The running game, meanwhile, ranks 25th in attempts in 29th in yards – likely due to 2021 leading rushing Jonathan Taylor's two-week ankle injury and the team's horrible 3.7 yards per attempt.

While it may be easy to pin the blame on Brady, it's not all his fault.

For one, Reich is actually the team's offensive play-caller – not Brady – which follows a familiar trend this season. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is also his team's offensive play-caller and the Broncos average slightly fewer points than the Colts. Indianapolis is also tied for first in giveaways this season with 16 and Matt Ryan led the league in interceptions with nine before he was benched.

Brady, 43, was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021 after three seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach. He's coached four different quarterbacks during every year of his tenure: Andrew Luck in 2018, Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and Ryan in 2022.

Orlando, FL
