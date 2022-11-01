Read full article on original website
A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
The Fall Geneva Co. Sheriff’s civilian gun class
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—In Geneva County, the sheriff’s office conducts a civilian gun class twice a year. Sheriff Tony Helms and fellow law enforcement personnel recently conducted their Fall class. From a safety standpoint, the instructors say it’s important for gun owners to properly know how to use their...
Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon was sentenced on Thursday on federal charges. In a release from the Department of Justice, Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years.
House fire in Ashford
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)—A house fire in Ashford started around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. First responders from Columbia, Ashford, and Cowarts quickly responded to the scene. One person was in the home at the time of the fire but escaped with no injuries. The flames grew quickly but were soon...
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
Crenshaw County authorities searching for wanted man
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities are searching for a man they say is considered “armed and dangerous.”. The manhunt began Wednesday night when law enforcement was called out to a home off Highway 331. They were looking for 19-year-old Keondre Williams. The sheriff’s office said two...
ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County. According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
Florida man arrested in Geneva, accused of drug trafficking among other charges, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— A Graceville man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug-related charges, per the Geneva Police Department. On Wednesday, November 2, Geneva Police officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 Block of North Azalea Street, across the street from Geneva High School. According...
Ashford man now in Dothan Police custody after alleged July crime spree, DPD
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—An Ashford man has been released into Dothan Police Department custody to face sixteen charges after being accused of a crime spree in July, per the DPD. Ryan Lee Cinfici, 41, of Ashford, was arrested in July after being caught in Dale County. According to Sergeant...
Police officers from across the south come to Wiregrass for S.K.I.D.D.S. training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to undergo S.K.I.D.D.S. training. S.K.I.D.D.S. stands for for SWATs and K9s Interacting During Deployment. The class teaches the dogs to work with Swat teams. K9...
Weekend fire claims Hartford residence
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30. According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire...
Florida Man Arrested For Halloween Stabbing
A Florida man is behind bars after an altercation led to a stabbing on Halloween, according to deputies. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Graceville. When deputies arrived, they located the victim who had several lacerations on
