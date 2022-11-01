ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva County, AL

wdhn.com

A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

The Fall Geneva Co. Sheriff’s civilian gun class

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—In Geneva County, the sheriff’s office conducts a civilian gun class twice a year. Sheriff Tony Helms and fellow law enforcement personnel recently conducted their Fall class. From a safety standpoint, the instructors say it’s important for gun owners to properly know how to use their...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man found guilty of murdering elderly woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joe Nathan Duncan will spend the remainder of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Friday of brutally murdering an elderly Dothan woman. Surveillance video that shows Duncan walking to Mable Fowler’s home on the day she died proved the most damning evidence to him.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon was sentenced on Thursday on federal charges. In a release from the Department of Justice, Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in Ashford

ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)—A house fire in Ashford started around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. First responders from Columbia, Ashford, and Cowarts quickly responded to the scene. One person was in the home at the time of the fire but escaped with no injuries. The flames grew quickly but were soon...
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
MARIANNA, FL
WSFA

Crenshaw County authorities searching for wanted man

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities are searching for a man they say is considered “armed and dangerous.”. The manhunt began Wednesday night when law enforcement was called out to a home off Highway 331. They were looking for 19-year-old Keondre Williams. The sheriff’s office said two...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of beating 91-year-old Mable Fowler and was sentenced to life with no possibility of parole. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury will deliberate the fate of Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with Capital Murder, on Friday. They must...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
wtvy.com

Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County. According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Two killed in Houston County wrecks

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Jury convicts man in death of 91-year-old Dothan woman

Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease on week 1 of the playoffs. Ariton head coach talks about how the Purple Cats have prepared for their first round of the playoffs. Jason Rudd talks about event planning and the best things to look out for at the fair. Dothan Fire Department talks...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Weekend fire claims Hartford residence

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30. According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire...
HARTFORD, AL

