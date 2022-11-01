ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: Man Charged in Laramie County Murder Pleads Not Guilty

A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Laramie County roughly two months ago has pleaded not guilty. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, also known as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, entered the plea Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court. The murder happened...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

South Dakota man enters plea in federal court after Cheyenne traffic stop allegedly yields 541 fentanyl pills

CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout

CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

capcity.news

Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout

Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie

A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Laramie Police Department swears in California police veteran as Chief

CASPER, Wyo. — A 20-year law enforcement veteran was sworn in as the Laramie Police Department’s new chief on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a department release. Brian Browne was most recently a captain in the Anaheim Police Department, where he supervised the Operations Support Division, coordinating response and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections, the release said.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam

The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
CHEYENNE, WY

