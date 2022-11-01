Read full article on original website
Greeley man pleas not guilty for first-degree murder charge in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Greeley, Colorado man who has been charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in Laramie County District Court yesterday, Nov. 3. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero had his arraignment yesterday in front of Judge Thomas Campbell, where he pleaded not guilty. His trial has been set for March 15, 2023.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Suspect killed in Halloween shootout identified, had multiple felony warrants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says it had been seeking the suspect killed in a standoff with deputies on Monday for several months. Officers had been attempting to serve a warrant at the residence on the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 7:57 p.m. Halloween night when the shooting occurred.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
BREAKING: Man Charged in Laramie County Murder Pleads Not Guilty
South Dakota man enters plea in federal court after Cheyenne traffic stop allegedly yields 541 fentanyl pills
CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
Three Deaths In County Jail Loom Over Albany County Sheriff’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No matter which candidate wins the election for Albany County Sheriff on Nov. 8, he’ll face a tough task of continuing to rebuild public trust in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, said he walked into an...
South Dakota man pleads not guilty to federal fentanyl charges in Wyoming court
Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire
A southeastern Wyoming sheriff's deputy was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a residence in East Cheyenne, Wyoming. The post Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire appeared first on Local News 8.
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital
The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital. The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.
Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie
A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
Cheyenne Police Still Working to Reel In Men Caught ‘Fishing’ at Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday,...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy shot serving a warrant in Saddle Ridge neighborhood
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The following comes from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. “On October 31st, 2022 at approximately 1957 hours, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Rd to serve a warrant. During the course of the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
Laramie Police Department swears in California police veteran as Chief
CASPER, Wyo. — A 20-year law enforcement veteran was sworn in as the Laramie Police Department’s new chief on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a department release. Brian Browne was most recently a captain in the Anaheim Police Department, where he supervised the Operations Support Division, coordinating response and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections, the release said.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam
The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
Longtime Cheyenne Cop Hangs Up His Badge After 28+ Years
After nearly three decades of service with the Cheyenne Police Department, Detective Jim Harper has hung up his badge. Harper, whose last day was on Halloween, began his career with the department in 1994 and joined the detective bureau in 2010. In his 28-plus years on the job, he did...
