NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO