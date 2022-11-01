Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
Young father dead, toddler injured after crash with Clayton County police officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and Clayton County police cruiser that killed a young father. The crash happened Friday morning on Georgia Highway 85. GSP confirmed that 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks died at Grady Memorial Hospital. His 2-year-old son...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County
The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening near Chestnut Mountain. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was killed in the accident on Ellison Farm Road. Stritzl was reportedly driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in...
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Missing 15-year-old Pickens County boy last seen at school
JASPER, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen at a Jasper, Georgia school days ago. Officials say 15-year-odl Tristan Marinelli has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 1 when he was last seen at Mountain Education Center on the 300 block of West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
I-285 lanes shut down after crash involving police officer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285. Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway. While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound...
16-Year-Old Died In A Car Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
Officials responded to a car crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Mullinax road. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old was riding an SUV when it approached a curve and hit a curb. The driver over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle.
Forsyth County Blotter: Teen arrested for having weapon at school, family violence, and drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 27, a custodian at East Forsyth High School observed 18-year-old Elijah Milligan with a vape in his hand. The custodian notified the administration, and Assistant Principal Jill McKee walked Milligan to the front office. Officials conducted an administrative search on Elijah using a metal detector.
21-year-old charged with DUI in crash that killed Gwinnett cheerleader booked into jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Days after the death of a Mill Creek High School student in a car accident, the driver of that car has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, of Buford, died in the accident the night before.
Dozens of officers respond to double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are currently investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road on Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 flew over the...
78-Year-Old Johny Burton Freeman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, GA)
Georgia State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Stone Bridge Road at Grady School Road around 3:19 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Johnny Burton Freeman.
The Citizen Online
Dark-dressed teens on scooter and skateboard in roadway at 10 p.m. struck by hit-and run driver
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a driver who struck two Fayetteville teens on Redwine Road on Halloween night. The teens were transported for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff Barry Babb said the teenage males, ages 14 and 15, were wearing...
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
Man dead after he pulled a gun on Gwinnett County officers, GBI says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by a Gwinnett County police officer Friday morning. Investigators said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious person walking near a soccer field who was carrying a pistol. Officers were able to find the...
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
Parents say Gwinnett student arrested for shooting gun on campus had been bullied for months
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a Gwinnett County student who was arrested after firing a gun at school said the shooting was the culmination of months of bullying that the school failed to stop. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at Shiloh High School in Lawrenceville...
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
Police identify man killed in front of 3-year-old in DeKalb road rage shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police believe that road rage may have led to a shooting that killed a 25-year-old on Monday. Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot on Gresham Road. Officers found Darryl Wiley with multiple gunshot wounds and a 3-year-old girl cut by flying glass.
