76ers Rival Brooklyn Nets Part Ways With Steve Nash

One Atlantic Conference team will make a significant change this week. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with their head coach Steve Nash. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic , the decision to split was mutual between Nash and the organization.

Similar to the Philadelphia 76ers , the Nets got off to a shockingly underwhelming start to the year. Therefore, both teams’ head coaches were under heavy scrutiny as their teams struggled to climb up the Eastern Conference standings throughout the first couple weeks of the season.

At this point, Doc Rivers and the Sixers are beginning to turn things around. On Monday night, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards to snag their third-straight win, advancing to 4-4 on the year. The Nets, on the other hand, continue to struggle.

Although Brooklyn defeated the Indiana Pacers on Monday night with a 116-109 victory, the Nets still looked like a struggling squad as they faced a rebuilding organization. As they continue to look for answers to salvage their season after starting the year 2-5, Brooklyn will search for a new head coach to help steer the ship.

In the meantime, Brooklyn assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach. For now, that move will not be a long-term solution, as the Nets will reportedly search for Nash’s replacement as soon as Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Nets will inquire about the availability of several candidates, including the free agent Quin Snyder and the suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Meanwhile, Steve Nash will become available for the first time since 2020. It’s unclear what the future holds for Nash, whose first head coaching position was with the Nets. Over 154 games, Nash’s regular season record is 94-67.

Brooklyn made the postseason twice under Nash's management but failed to go beyond the second round. Last season, the Nets earned their playoff spot via the Play-In Tournament. Soon after, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in round one.

