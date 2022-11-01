Before Haitian singer Mikaben is laid to rest, South Florida will celebrate his life

Haitian singer and songwriter Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin will soon be put to rest, and his public send-off will begin here in South Florida, three weeks after he unexpectedly died during a performance in Paris at the age of 41.

Themed a “Celebration of Life,” Mikaben’s memorial service will take place Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. Doors will open at 1 p.m. The service will start at 3 p.m. Because space is limited, the family is asking for everyone to come early to accommodate the crowd.

Everyone is encouraged to wear white.

With a large fan base, Mikaben was one of Haiti’s most talented musicians of his generation. His tribute to his country — “Ayti Se” (Haiti is) — written two years after the 2010 earthquake has become an unofficial national anthem for many.

The artist was performing with the konpa band CaRiMi in France last month when he collapsed on stage, shrouded in a Haitian flag, at the end of a performance. Medical professionals spent an hour attempting to save him, fellow musician Richard Cave told Magik 9 in an interview last month, describing the death as “a huge loss” both to him personally and to the Haitian music industry.

During a tribute to him at the Little Haiti Cultural Center last month, more than 2,500 fans showed up to listen to the band Harmonik as it paid tribute to him. Other gatherings have also taken place in Haiti and the Turks and Caicos.