ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 284 adds Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang to lineup

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lyW4_0iud9tsP00

Tyson Pedro will look to make it three wins in a row his next time out.

Light heavyweights Pedro (9-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Zhang Mingyang (16-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will face off Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, UFC officials announced Monday. The bout was first reported by MMA Ecosystem.

Since returning from a three-and-a-half year layoff in 2022, Pedro has scored back-to-back first-round knockouts of Ike Villanueva and, most recently Harry Hunsucker, at UFC 278 in August.

Winner of his past nine in a row, Mingyang is coming off a brutal first-round knockout of George Tokkos on Episode 1 of Road to UFC in June. All 16 of the Chinese fighter’s professional wins have come in the first round.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Hooker: Islam Makhachev underestimating Alexander Volkanovski, 'really in for a whole lot of trouble'

Dan Hooker warns Islam Makhachev not to take Alexander Volkanovski lightly. Immediately after submitting Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title at UFC 280, Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) called featherweight champion Volkanovski into the octagon for a faceoff. Makhachev wants to meet Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) at UFC 284 on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia, but Hooker thinks the direct challenge probably means he’s underestimating him.
FanSided

UFC Vegas 64: Marina Rodriguez confident she is ‘going to be the next challenger’ (Video)

Marina Rodriguez takes a fight that may not make sense but can help her get closer to a title shot. UFC Vegas 64 is set for November 5 as another edition of action at the UFC APEX. At the top of the card is the UFC strawweight division, with number three-ranked Marina Rodriguez taking on seven-ranked Amanda Lemos. This is a big bout with the winner taking a step toward a potential fight for the 115-pound crown, and Rodriguez is ready for both challenges regardless of who stands across from her.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Punches fly as wild brawl breaks out in Ole Miss-LSU women’s match

Three players were ejected after punches were thrown in a wild brawl during a women’s match between Ole Miss and LSU on Sunday. The rivals met up in the first round of the SEC Tournament. With the game tied 0-0 in extra time, a confrontation between LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis turned ugly. Davis grabbed Gordon around the waist while the two were jostling for the ball and appeared to throw two quick punches. Gordon retaliated with a punch of her own straight to Davis’ face. Davis and Gordon then exchanged more punches as both players’ teammates flew in to break up the fight. LSU’s Rammie Noel ran over and attacked Davis, seeming to drag the Ole Miss player down to the ground by her hair. In the end, Gordon, Davis and Noel were all shown red cards. Ole Miss would win the game on penalties, advancing to the quarterfinal against South Carolina. Watch the brawl in LSU-Ole Miss A wild fight broke out in the Ole Miss-LSU women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round match. Three players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/q07yHhdjr2 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 30, 2022 List USWNT injury updates: Andonovski speaks on 10 players including Macario and Mewis
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier wants to see Arnold Allen vs. Josh Emmett for interim featherweight title at UFC 284

With UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski chasing a second title, Daniel Cormier believes the division should move on. Volkanovski is eyeing Cormier’s teammate and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. So with the champion appearing to be tied up, Cormier would like to see UFC Fight Night 213 winner Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and the streaking Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) pit against each other on the same card.
BoxingNews24.com

Bivol vs. Ramirez – 3 days to go before Saturday’s clash in Abu Dhabi!

By Adam Baskin: Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have 3 days to go before they meet in their crucial battle this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The undefeated Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title in one of his toughest career tests against Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) live on DAZN for their 1:30 p.m. ET event at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
wrestlingworld.co

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter Announced for Full Gear

Reigning AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will put her title on the line against Jamie Hayter on November 19th at Full Gear. The upcoming title match will be the second singles meeting this year between Storm and Hayter, as the duo last squared off this past May in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin to fight Michael Zerafa next in Australia

By Craig Page: Michael Zerafa says IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin has “verbally agreed” to defend against him next in Australia. For Golovkin, it makes sense for him to defend against Zerafa because it’s a winnable fight, and he’ll make good money. Golovkin had recently been ordered to defend against Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcao.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelvin Gastleum won't rule out welterweight return: 'It's something that I've thought about'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kelvin Gastleum may not be completely done at welterweight. A UFC veteran and winner of “The Ultimate Fighter 17” thinks a return to 170 pounds could be in his future. Gastelum (17-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) is currently scheduled to compete at 185 pounds Jan. 14, as he takes on Nassourdine Imavov at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy