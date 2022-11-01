UFC 284 adds Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang to lineup

Tyson Pedro will look to make it three wins in a row his next time out.

Light heavyweights Pedro (9-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Zhang Mingyang (16-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will face off Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, UFC officials announced Monday. The bout was first reported by MMA Ecosystem.

Since returning from a three-and-a-half year layoff in 2022, Pedro has scored back-to-back first-round knockouts of Ike Villanueva and, most recently Harry Hunsucker, at UFC 278 in August.

Winner of his past nine in a row, Mingyang is coming off a brutal first-round knockout of George Tokkos on Episode 1 of Road to UFC in June. All 16 of the Chinese fighter’s professional wins have come in the first round.