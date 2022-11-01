Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Louisville Port of Entry have seized over $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry.

A release from CBP said the items were found on Oct. 26 when officers inspected a shipment arriving from Hong Kong that was heading to a corporation in New York.

Within the shipment officers found the following:

403 Chanel branded necklaces

128 Van Cleef and Arpels design necklaces

52 Cartier Love bracelets

379 Van Cleef and Arpels design bracelets

154 Van Cleef and Arpels design pairs of earrings

560 Cartier style pair of earrings

398 Chanel branded pairs of earrings

The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine.

Counterfeit jewelry seized at Louisville Airport (CBP)

“Intellectual property theft threatens America’s economic vitality and funds criminal activities and organized crime,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Our officers are dedicated to protecting private industry and consumers by removing these kinds of shipments from our commerce.”

