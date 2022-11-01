Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Louisville Port of Entry have seized over $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry.
A release from CBP said the items were found on Oct. 26 when officers inspected a shipment arriving from Hong Kong that was heading to a corporation in New York.
Within the shipment officers found the following:
- 403 Chanel branded necklaces
- 128 Van Cleef and Arpels design necklaces
- 52 Cartier Love bracelets
- 379 Van Cleef and Arpels design bracelets
- 154 Van Cleef and Arpels design pairs of earrings
- 560 Cartier style pair of earrings
- 398 Chanel branded pairs of earrings
The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine.
“Intellectual property theft threatens America’s economic vitality and funds criminal activities and organized crime,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Our officers are dedicated to protecting private industry and consumers by removing these kinds of shipments from our commerce.”
