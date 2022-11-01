ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Louisville Port of Entry have seized over $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry.

A release from CBP said the items were found on Oct. 26 when officers inspected a shipment arriving from Hong Kong that was heading to a corporation in New York.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Within the shipment officers found the following:

  • 403 Chanel branded necklaces
  • 128 Van Cleef and Arpels design necklaces
  • 52 Cartier Love bracelets
  • 379 Van Cleef and Arpels design bracelets
  • 154 Van Cleef and Arpels design pairs of earrings
  • 560 Cartier style pair of earrings
  • 398 Chanel branded pairs of earrings

The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rm9qf_0iud9qEE00
    Counterfeit jewelry seized at Louisville Airport (CBP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ej2q0_0iud9qEE00
    Counterfeit jewelry seized at Louisville Airport (CBP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2177GC_0iud9qEE00
    Counterfeit jewelry seized at Louisville Airport (CBP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFU1E_0iud9qEE00
    Counterfeit jewelry seized at Louisville Airport (CBP)

“Intellectual property theft threatens America’s economic vitality and funds criminal activities and organized crime,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Our officers are dedicated to protecting private industry and consumers by removing these kinds of shipments from our commerce.”

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

FOX 56

FOX 56

