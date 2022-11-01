ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/4/22-11/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – These are the latest events this weekend to celebrate the first weekend in November. Take part in the Cheyenne First Friday Art Walk tonight, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Cheyenne. Find out more about the art walk here. Black Tooth Brewing Co. on 520...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

I-80 and I-25 slick in spots; no closures at this time

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents should be aware of the possibility of slick roads on Interstates 80 and 25. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has stated that the roads are slick on I-80 from Laramie to the Nebraska border, with there being some snowfall near Pine Bluffs. I-25 is...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Chamber looking for floats, volunteers for Christmas Parade

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Chamber has announced several opportunities to support the Cheyenne Christmas Parade this year. Float entries for the Cheyenne Christmas Parade are now open to the public until Nov. 18. Volunteer sign-up has begun as well, and those interested in either a float or a...
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

City’s Yard Waste Program to Conclude for Season in November

The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will conclude the 2022 residential yard waste program, the third week of November. The last week of service will occur November 14 −18, 2022. The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will remain available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round for your...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors

It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Children’s Museum of Cheyenne to celebrate groundbreaking next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Children’s Museum of Cheyenne will be holding a groundbreaking event for the first phase of the museum. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. on the property at 1618 O’Neil Ave. Those interested in attending should gather at Flydragon Design Art Studio, 600 W. 17th St.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce to hold Membership Event this December

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Membership Event like no other this December. This year, over 100 volunteers will be working from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8 to sign up new Chamber members and bring greater awareness to the role of the Chamber of Commerce.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather

A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
High School Football PRO

Cheyenne, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Natrona County High School football team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHEYENNE, WY
actionnews5.com

Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others. On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents could see snow later this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect a sunny day today before the possibility of snow later this week. Today, Nov. 2, will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. Winds will be to the south at 10–20 mph, with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 32 and south winds at 5–15 mph set to become northwest after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy