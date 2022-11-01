ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients

When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
What is voter intimidation and how concerned should you be?

Voting is underway for the 2022 midterm elections, and with them come heightened concerns of voter intimidation. Though the concern is real, the first thing to remember is you will likely have a normal voting experience, says Sean Morales-Doyle, the director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, which advocates for expanded voter access.
Oprah rejects her protégé Dr. Oz and backs Democrat John Fetterman in Pa. senate race

Oprah Winfrey announced she will endorse Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman over his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who came to prominence on her show in the early 2000s. Democratic candidate Fetterman has been hoping to win Winfrey's endorsement for months, given her status and influence among women...
