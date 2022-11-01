Read full article on original website
Related
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
Lois Curtis, who won a landmark civil rights case for people with disabilities, died
Attorney Sue Jamieson was touring a grim state hospital in Georgia three decades ago when she was introduced to a young woman, Lois Curtis, who'd spent much of her teen years and early 20's in state institutions. "As we always say, 'What is it you think we could do for...
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, cast a bright spotlight on the age-old problem of antisemitism in recent weeks, with his offensive remarks inspiring other demonstrations of hate and stoking fears among the Jewish community. Ye's promotion of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories did bring about some condemnation...
Election Day is coming. Here's what to think about before sharing news
As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it's useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: "Only you can prevent wildfires." That's because anyone who's online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction. Now you may ask, "But...
What is voter intimidation and how concerned should you be?
Voting is underway for the 2022 midterm elections, and with them come heightened concerns of voter intimidation. Though the concern is real, the first thing to remember is you will likely have a normal voting experience, says Sean Morales-Doyle, the director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, which advocates for expanded voter access.
Men are struggling. A new book explores why and what to do about it
Friday's jobs numbers from the Labor Department showed a continuing worrisome trend among men: A smaller and smaller share of them are working. Consider men of so-called prime-working age, 25 to 54. Sixty years ago, close to 97% of men in that group were working or looking for work. Since...
Why aren't more moms running for office? One group is hoping to change that
"Who will watch your kids while you campaign?" It's a question Liuba Grechen Shirley says she repeatedly got when she ran for a New York congressional seat in 2018. At the time, she was a mother of two young children. "Men don't get asked that question. Men are praised if...
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
The operator of the Miss United States of America pageant can't be forced to allow openly transgender women into its competitions, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling said that being forced to do this would obstruct the organization's ability to express its belief the contest is only for "natural born" females.
Vet the Vote encourages veterans to help out with the shortage of election workers
A group called Vet the Vote is encouraging veterans to help out with the shortage of election workers in an atmosphere made tense by heated rhetoric and even threats against poll workers. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The attack last week on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
Oprah rejects her protégé Dr. Oz and backs Democrat John Fetterman in Pa. senate race
Oprah Winfrey announced she will endorse Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman over his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who came to prominence on her show in the early 2000s. Democratic candidate Fetterman has been hoping to win Winfrey's endorsement for months, given her status and influence among women...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0