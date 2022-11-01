ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Dogecoin Slump Just A 'Blip' Before A Rally? Here's What Experts Say

Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD slipped about 10% on the heels that new Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly halted work on the social network's crypto wallet. But experts say the current slump is only a “blip” before a long-term rally on the back of increased use cases for the world’s eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
It's Not Just Twitter. These Big Tech Companies Also Announced Layoffs

Twitter launched a massive round of layoffs on Friday, just about a week after Elon Musk acquired the company. While the situation at Twitter is extreme — close to half of the workforce could reportedly be let go — it’s not the only tech business announcing layoffs.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Larry Summers Is All Praise For Fed's Powell: 'Framed Issues Right, Pointed Toward Appropriate Policy'

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers has praised Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for his policy stance stating the apex bank head has framed the issues correctly. “I am not sure of the FOMC statement, which the market read as backing off inflation fighting, but I thought @federalreserve Chairman Powell framed the issues right and pointed towards appropriate policy in his press conference today,” he tweeted.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
What's Going On With Devon Energy Shares Today?

Devon Energy Corp DVN shares are down nearly 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. Devon Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.21 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Production for the third quarter averaged 614,000 oil-equivalent barrels per...
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?

Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
