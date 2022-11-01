Read full article on original website
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cummins CMI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion. Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it...
'I'm Going To Give It My Blessing': Cramer On This Stock Up 12% This Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Planet Labs PBC PL is a "really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept." When asked about Tellurian Inc. TELL, he said, "I am still in the buy, buy, buy." Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows that most agree with...
Is The Dogecoin Slump Just A 'Blip' Before A Rally? Here's What Experts Say
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD slipped about 10% on the heels that new Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly halted work on the social network's crypto wallet. But experts say the current slump is only a “blip” before a long-term rally on the back of increased use cases for the world’s eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Attempt Bullish Breaks As Dogecoin Lays Low: Here's What To Watch Over The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD climbed about 4% at one point during Friday’s 24-hour trading session before pulling back slightly. Ethereum ETH/USD showed strength in comparison, surging almost 10% higher at one point, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking about 2% above Thursday’s closing price after slumping 5.85% Thursday evening. The crypto...
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Business Insider
I refused to buy a house when mortgage rates were low even though my friends were pressuring me, and there are 5 reasons I'm glad I resisted
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many of my friends bought houses...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
It's Not Just Twitter. These Big Tech Companies Also Announced Layoffs
Twitter launched a massive round of layoffs on Friday, just about a week after Elon Musk acquired the company. While the situation at Twitter is extreme — close to half of the workforce could reportedly be let go — it’s not the only tech business announcing layoffs.
Benzinga
Tesla Reportedly Shutter Its 1st Showroom In China As Elon Musk Company Rejigs Strategy Amid Softening Demand
Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA, has reportedly shut down its first showroom in China as the electric vehicle maker looks to adjust its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market. What Happened: Tesla, late last week, closed its flagship showroom in an upscale downtown shopping center, Parkview Green, in...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Larry Summers Is All Praise For Fed's Powell: 'Framed Issues Right, Pointed Toward Appropriate Policy'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers has praised Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for his policy stance stating the apex bank head has framed the issues correctly. “I am not sure of the FOMC statement, which the market read as backing off inflation fighting, but I thought @federalreserve Chairman Powell framed the issues right and pointed towards appropriate policy in his press conference today,” he tweeted.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Americans Shouldn't Blame Joe Biden For Inflation, This Economist Says: Look Beyond The Borders
In a poll conducted on Oct. 30 of 1,500 eligible voters in the U.S., 61% of respondents said that President Joe Biden and his policies are "significantly" or "fairly" to blame for the country's 40-year-high inflation rate. Forty-three percent of respondents blamed Biden and his policies significantly for inflation, 18%...
Benzinga
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
What's Going On With Devon Energy Shares Today?
Devon Energy Corp DVN shares are down nearly 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. Devon Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.21 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Production for the third quarter averaged 614,000 oil-equivalent barrels per...
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?
Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
Top Economist El-Erian Says Wednesday's Stock Swings Prove Fed's Impact On Volatility: 'I Leave It To You To Judge...'
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian said the stock market’s volatile movement on Wednesday reinforced the Federal Reserve’s reputation as the biggest central bank contributor to market volatility "during an FOMC day." “What stocks have done so far today Reinforces this #Fed’s multi-year reputation as...
Benzinga
