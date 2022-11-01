Read full article on original website
kswo.com
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Stephens County deputy, who was terminated after a police dog died in his care, has been hired by the Lawton Police Department. Matthew Peck was called out to a scene with his K-9 back in 2016 but reportedly forgot to retrieve the dog from the car when he got home.
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
KTEN.com
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Makayla Patino was found guilty of first degree manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of her friend, Nichole Humphres. The Bryan County District Attorney's office said Patino grabbed a gun after hearing a noise at the door late at night on July 22, 2021.
Sister, girlfriend of murder suspect charged with hindering arrest
The girlfriend and sister of a Wichita Falls murder suspect have been charged with hindering his arrest by sheltering and bringing food to him in a motel room.
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
KOCO
Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
kswo.com
Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
KXII.com
Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
Stripes employee pleads to stealing to pay for dad’s funeral
A former Stripes employee pleads guilty to stealing cash from the store's ATM over a period of three weeks to pay for her father's funeral.
KXII.com
1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Russellville RD and Lick Creek RD on private property, on Saturday. Troopers said a UTV driven by 56-year-old William Benjamin went...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
kswo.com
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
kswo.com
Altus, Cache, Lawton public schools in Military program ‘Purple Star’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Serving the country through military service is a big sacrifice for the service member and their children. The State Department of Education announced that Altus, Cache, and Lawton Public Schools have been selected for a program helping to ease that burden. The 2022 Purple Star Campus...
One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
OSDH Investigating Spike In Stomach Illness In Hydro
The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Caddo County Health Department are investigating a spike in stomach illness complaints among residents of Hydro. While the OSDH is still investigating, they recommend that Hydro residents avoid drinking tap water at this time. The OSDH says they have not confirmed that...
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
Beloved Wichita Falls radio personality dies
A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.
