Pontotoc County, OK

KTEN.com

Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Makayla Patino was found guilty of first degree manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of her friend, Nichole Humphres. The Bryan County District Attorney's office said Patino grabbed a gun after hearing a noise at the door late at night on July 22, 2021.
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
MADILL, OK
KXII.com

1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Russellville RD and Lick Creek RD on private property, on Saturday. Troopers said a UTV driven by 56-year-old William Benjamin went...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Durant Parking Lot

Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
DURANT, OK
kswo.com

Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Altus, Cache, Lawton public schools in Military program ‘Purple Star’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Serving the country through military service is a big sacrifice for the service member and their children. The State Department of Education announced that Altus, Cache, and Lawton Public Schools have been selected for a program helping to ease that burden. The 2022 Purple Star Campus...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

