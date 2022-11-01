Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
kfgo.com
lakesarearadio.net
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
willmarradio.com
Woman hurt when SUV hits bear
(Warba MN-) A Bemidji woman is hospitalized after her SUV struck a bear in Itasca County. At 8 p.m. Thursday night, 43-year-old Chantal Plante was driving eastbound on Highway 2 near Warba when she struck the bear, lost control of her vehicle and rolled. Plante was taken to the Grand Rapids Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
trfradio.com
lptv.org
Fire at Ridgeway Apartment Building in Bemidji
Crews have responded tonight to a fire at one of the Ridgeway Court apartment buildings in Bemidji. Firefighters were called around 7:30 tonight to respond to a fire at 2830 Ridgeway Ave. NW in Bemidji at the apartment building there that was vacated after it was condemned last spring. Sources...
boreal.org
valleynewslive.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson not ruled out in north Fargo fire investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.
lakesarearadio.net
Highway 200 Reopens between Mahnomen and Roy Lake
MAHNOMEN (KDLM) – After a lengthy delay, the Twin Lakes Creek bridge along Highway 200 has reopened for traffic. The bridge replacement was originally scheduled to start in mid-May, but was delayed due to high water levels, then delayed again in August due to material delays causing Highway 200 to remain closed between Mahnomen and Roy Lake throughout the summer.
kvrr.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
kfgo.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
gowatertown.net
Man found dead in grass fire in western Minnesota
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO)—A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in western Minneasota’s Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
