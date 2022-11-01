Read full article on original website
Ringbrothers' Patriarc Is Proof That Classic Is Better
At the end of October, Ringbrothers announced it will bring more than 3,000 horsepower to the 2022 SEMA Show. It wasn't talking about just one car, but a total of four custom build projects that required more than 35,000 hours of hard work. One of these projects is called the "Patriarc," and according to the company, it was built to push "the limits of performance and aesthetics of one of America’s most iconic muscle cars, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1." While retaining the Mach 1’s familiar look, the Patriarc adds a modern drivetrain, suspension, and chassis.
A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E Hits Nearly 200-MPH In A White-Knuckle Autobahn Run
Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
Here's All You Need About The Forgotten But Amazing Ford Torino GT
1968 brought about Ford's surge of mid-sized muscle cars onto the market, with the Ford Torino being created as a top-level offering of the Ford Fairlane. Because of the popularity of the Torino, the Fairlane was discontinued in 1970, making it the only mid-sized option with luxury and muscle all wrapped up into one. Groups of people around the nation love this car, especially the one out of three generations that they prefer, but the point to them is simple; the Torino GT was a track-worthy Ford that was not a Mustang.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept At SEMA Will Make You Forget About The Hellcat
Dodge is ending production of the V-8 powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and was scheduled to unveil the final versions of its "Last Call" models at the 2022 SEMA Show. However, the official debut of the models was delayed until the end of the year because the engine keeps blowing up. With or without a final model to say goodbye to the current muscle car lineup, the future is going to be all electric. Back in August, the first images and details of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept were revealed, and now, the 2022 SEMA Show brings an updated version of the concept. Better yet, it gives us a first look at a possible powertrain lineup.
Lexus LFA: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Lexus LFA is the absolute pinnacle of Japanese supercars. It has now been over a decade since the LFA's initial production started in 2010. With only 500 models the LFA is the definition of bespoke. There still has not been a Japanese Supercar to match the driver's package found in the LFA.
Dodge Does Not Rule Out ICE-Charger After 2024
Dodge has unveiled an updated version of its new electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona SRT, at SEMA, and for the first time, possible power specifications for the electric motors of the future production model were published with up to 670 horsepower. Additionaly, Dodge CEO Timothy Kuniskis hinted it would be technically possible to offer the new Charger with an inline six-cylinder, which raises hopes that the era of ICE muscle cars at Dodge is not over yet.
A Supercharged Mazda MX-5 Miata Apparently Fixes All That Is Wrong In The World
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most iconic sports cars out there. Mazda introduced the first generation back in 1989 as a reliable alternative to the British compact sports car. Ever since, the small Japanese roadster has been a budget-friendly automotive icon. While the Miata was never conceived as a high-power sports car, there are those among us that wish it had more grunt under the hood. UK-based tuner, BBR GTI has been developing performance kits for all MX-5 generations including the ND model. The tuner makes a strong case for a supercharged Miata, and here’s why this may be the ultimate people’s sports car.
The Scalar SCR1 Is The Most Powerful Toyota GR86 Ever Built, But It Has No Flat-Four
Toyota’s GR86 is the coupe mid-level of the Japanese auto giant's performance division, and a strong candidate for those who don’t need 600 horsepower to have fun while driving. However, while it is in its fresh new avatar, the engine is not the peppiest. So, how about an all-electric GR86 with more power and instant torque? Scalar Performance has done just that at the 2022 SEMA Show, proving that electrification could make the Toyota GR86 even better.
The Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Is A Factory-Modified Adventure Vehicle!
The SEMA show always delivers some interesting vehicles both from manufacturers and private builders. The 2022 SEMA show is no exception, with interesting reveals in the off-road, on-road, as well as the adventure niche. Something that has caught our attention is the Toyota Tundra Trailhunter. At a first glance, this looks like an all-new Tundra that has been modified for camping and off-roading. However, all the accessories that can be seen on this vehicle are factory fitted from Toyota. So, we have an adventure-ready vehicle that is already modified without affecting the warranty. Sounds interesting, right?
DSport's 600-Horsepower IS 350 F Sport Proves There's Hope For A New IS F
SEMA is the place where automakers get to experiment and show what they are capable of offering, but most of the time, the concepts we see in Las Vegas never actually make it to production, no matter how cool they are. Hopefully, this won't be the case with this DSport IS 600+ Project Build. After Lexus retired the IS F back in 2014, the company was left without a serious competitor for models like the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 despite many promises from Lexus the IS F will eventually make a comeback. But the IS 600+ is the perfect proof that the nameplate has a lot of potential, and who knows, maybe one day those promises will come to fruition.
The 2022 Honda Accord 2.0T Is Perfectly Average With Just Enough Sportiness And We Love It
The Honda Accord is in its 10th generation and there have been a few noteworthy versions along the way, that spiced up this otherwise quite average mid-size sedan. An arch-rival of the Toyota Camry, it competes in a segment that's no longer associated with excitement and performance as it once used to be. While the Toyota Camry TRD was a decent attempt to turn a boring family sedan into a mild performance model, the 10th-gen Accord never had any claims to be a performance sedan. Well, we beg to differ, and here's why the current-generation Honda Accord 2.0 T is Honda’s hidden gem.
The Porsche 718 Style Edition Is Fast And Fuschia-rious
The future will never be the same for the 718 as Porsche announced that the entire 718 lineup will be fully electric starting in 2025. But there’s still three years to go, and there is still a lot going on with the smallest of Porsche's lineup. For example, we know that in 2023 we will finally see the 718 Boxster Spyder RS - probably the last naturally-aspirated model before a full-electric future. Until then, the Stuttgart-based company announced the launch of the 718 Style Edition. It will be offered for both the Boxster and the Cayman models and will be offered starting in 2023. Europe will be the first to get them, and the models will make their way to the U.S.
This Mid-Engined 1967 Mustang Is Part Chevy and Part Bugatti
The 2022 edition of the SEMA show is showcasing some of the craziest builds ever seen. One of the most obscene builds that is sure to spark a heated debate is a 1967 Ford Mustang created by B is for Build. Custom-built Mustangs are nothing new to the automotive world. In fact, they are a bit of a cliché, but that doesn't stop inspired builders to reimagine the pony car in new ways. This one, however, is different as it combines a lot of… let’s say unusual decisions. The custom one-off is a purist’s worst nightmare and, according to some, the build is highly “unethical”.
You Will Either Love Or Hate This Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3
With SEMA well under way, we get to see the wildest upgrades both from OEMs, tuners, car designers, and performance groups testing their mettle with creative and unique builds. Though some of these builds are fairly reserved and conservative in nature, such as the Toyota Trailhunter concept based on the Tundra full-size truck, others go well beyond. This year, Japanese oil company Eneos has certainly landed in the out-of-left-field camp with a wild interpretation of the Porsche 911 GT3.
Why Won't Automakers Build More Unibody Trucks?
Unibody, or unitized, frames offer a myriad of advantages over the ancient body-on-frame/ladder frame method of automobile design. They are more fuel efficient due to their decreased weight. The structure of the undercarriages is less compromised by rust and corrosion, due to the strengthening components of the vehicle being distributed throughout the body, rather than running just along the base. Toyota learned this the hard way with a massive recall of its body-on-frame vehicles. Unibody-framed vehicles offer a more comfortable ride for passengers. Their lower center of gravity and ability to be more removed from the chassis translates to less rolling around corners and reduced bouncing when riding over bumps. When it comes to accidents, unibody frames are also safer. They are designed with crumple zones to better absorb the impact of a crash, keeping your body from bouncing around the cabin like a pinball. Importantly, unibody frames use less material for manufacturing. This is important, not only from an environmental standpoint, but also to help keep costs down for the manufacturer.
Kia Cadenza: A Forgotten Car In A Crowded Sedan Market
When you first drive a Kia Cadenza, no matter the year or model, you'll quickly notice how much focus the manufacturer has placed on its comfort. Its well-tuned suspension will easily absorb the potholes and seamlessly navigate the bumps without the passengers making a fuss. However, this emphasis on comfort doesn't seem enough to attract the attention fit for an executive sedan, especially in a market dominated by luxurious SUVs. To keep up with the market trend and move beyond "just fine," Kia introduced the 2020 Cadenza in a bold move to refresh and facelift its previous designs. It featured fresh styling and new features and deserved to live longer, but fell prey to the shift toward crossovers and sedans.
MZR Roadsports Is How The Datsun 240Z Steps Firmly Into Classic 911 Territory
When it comes to reimagining classic sports cars, the work of Singer and Theon usually comes to mind. Their exploits with classic Porsche 911s are legendary with models like the 930 Turbo-invoking Singer Turbo or the naturally-aspirated, track-focused Singer DLS. The name behind the reimagined S30 Nissan Fairlady Z is a UK-based shop called MZR Roadsports, and quite simply, it does for the Datsun 240Z what Singer and Theon do for the air-cooled 911 models. Like the Porsche 911, the 240Z is an automotive icon, and MZR Roadsports finally gives it the treatment it deserves, and then some.
Ringbrothers Just Blended Truck and Race Car In The Most Epic Way Possible
The annual SEMA Show is, in a sense, the automotive equivalent of Mardi Gras — it’s an excuse for automakers, tuners, and others in the industry to go absolutely wild and show their “stuff.” And continuing the analogy, Ringbrothers’ Enyo super truck, which is being showcased during this week’s event, would certainly be weighed down with beads as it is perhaps the craziest of them all. The Wisconsin-based tuner and design firm has created a Frankenstein’s monster that blends a 1948 Chevrolet pickup with a racing engine offering four-digit horsepower.
This Ringbrothers 1969 Chevy Camaro Is 1,000-HP of Unique Absurdity
Classic and elegant are the two words that can simply describe Ringbrother’s lineup for the 2022 SEMA Show. The tuning company displayed four cool project cars that total more than 3,000 horsepower. And with the Mustang and Camaro usually stealing the Las Vegas show, it was to be expected that two of these projects to be based on the two famous muscle cars. The Patriarc was based on the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, while the “Strode” is based on the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. It just makes sense for two of the biggest competitors to be displayed next to each other at the show.
The Chrysler Prowler Epitomizes The Retro Design Fad At The Turn Of The Millennium
Around the same time Y2K fears were running rampant and computer owners were being told to turn off their devices before midnight on the final night of 1999, several American automotive designers were deep in the throes of a developing the short-lived fad of hot-rod inspired designs on new cars. A 2002 Chrysler Prowler currently up for sale on Cars&Bids is a prime example of this unexpected fad that spawned several mass-produced models looking like then-modern takes on classic hot rods.
