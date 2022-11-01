Walmart Hays donated $20,000 to the Hays ARC Park phase 3 on Friday. The Hays store took the park's project to Walmart National and applied on the ARC Park's behalf. "To go that extra mile just means so much. We thank you and we can’t wait to tell all of our athletes! Please thank the local Walmart crew for their generosity," the ARC Park said in a Facebook post.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO