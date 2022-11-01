ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas

A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
NESS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Walmart donates $20,000 to ARC Park

Walmart Hays donated $20,000 to the Hays ARC Park phase 3 on Friday. The Hays store took the park's project to Walmart National and applied on the ARC Park's behalf. "To go that extra mile just means so much. We thank you and we can’t wait to tell all of our athletes! Please thank the local Walmart crew for their generosity," the ARC Park said in a Facebook post.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission signs off on trade that will benefit Knop Sand, county

The Barton County Commission called it a "good deal all around." At Wednesday's meeting, the county moved forward on the sale of 20 acres in the northwest section of the county's sandpit area south of Ellinwood. The county also began the process of transferring water rights from Knop Sand to the county. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said he was pleased with how the deal worked out.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

📷 HONOR OUR VETERANS: 2022 Veterans photo gallery

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay respect to all who have served our country. Eagle Radio, Hays Post and these sponsors have created a place where our community can honor those who have served and are still serving. Submit a photo of your military loved one above.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HaysMed celebrates Forensics Nurses Week

HaysMed invites you to celebrate Forensic Nurses Week (Nov. 6-12. Forensic Nurses Week is designated to recognize the dedicated nurses who provide exceptional care to patients impacted by violence, abuse, and trauma. Forensic nurses have the knowledge and expertise to decrease the health care consequences of violence, improve patient recovery...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Rice County Emergency Dispatcher Coaches Parents through Baby Delivery

LYONS, Kan. – A Rice County Emergency Communicator was recognized by Rice County Commissioners Monday for her assisting in a baby delivery. On the evening of September 27th, December Mortimer took a 911 call regarding an imminent childbirth the reporting party said was coming “way early.” Utilizing the emergency medical dispatch protocol that Rice County has employed since 2004, she began asking questions and giving instructions for childbirth.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

⚽ 10 Tiger men named to the 2022 All-GAC/MIAA team

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had 10 players named to the All-GAC/MIAA Men's Soccer Team, announced on Thursday (Nov. 3). Ethan Doud earned Midfielder of the Year honors. The Tigers have three first-team, one second-team, and six honorable mention selections. First-team honors went to Blake Arndt,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 CVB: Holiday season kicks off in Hays this month

Hays is moving into the high holiday season, packed with lots of fun events and activities for everyone. Janet Kuhn, convention sales manager of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau, highlights some of the November happenings. For an up-to-the-minute list of activities, check the Hays CVB calendar at www.visithays.com.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU men remain 10th in region rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Super Region 3 rankings, released on Wednesday, for the second straight week. This is the final weekly edition of the rankings released by the NCAA. Fort Hays State (8-4-6 overall) is the only team from...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays on western edge of Thursday night thunderstorm line

The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms in western Kansas beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fueled by a cold front, the storms are expected to develop east of a Hays-Dodge City line. Some storms are expected to be strong and could bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Valley Center

The Hays High Indians host the Valley Center Hornets in the Regional Round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy