Related
NW Kansas town completes first phase of barn quilt project
The Rooks County Arts Council has mounted 135 barn quilts on the wall of the Stockton city utility building. The first phase of the project, which measures 54 by 10 feet, is the culmination of 1,500 hours of volunteer work since the beginning of June. Jayne Prockish, owner of Sunflower...
kcur.org
Up to 1 million birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought has left them high and dry
HAYS, Kansas — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Wildfire cause released in Ness, Ellis and Trego counties
The cause of a massive wildfire in northwest Kansas last week has been released.
Sunflowers and Silos boutique to open next weekend in downtown Hays
A new women's boutique, Sunflower and Silos, 115 W. Eighth, is set to have its grand opening next weekend in downtown Hays. Owner Kate Schippers of Hays said the store will carry women's apparel from sizes small to 3X as well as purses, accessories, shoes, hats, lotions and candles. Schippers...
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
Hays Walmart donates $20,000 to ARC Park
Walmart Hays donated $20,000 to the Hays ARC Park phase 3 on Friday. The Hays store took the park's project to Walmart National and applied on the ARC Park's behalf. "To go that extra mile just means so much. We thank you and we can’t wait to tell all of our athletes! Please thank the local Walmart crew for their generosity," the ARC Park said in a Facebook post.
Barton Commission signs off on trade that will benefit Knop Sand, county
The Barton County Commission called it a "good deal all around." At Wednesday's meeting, the county moved forward on the sale of 20 acres in the northwest section of the county's sandpit area south of Ellinwood. The county also began the process of transferring water rights from Knop Sand to the county. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said he was pleased with how the deal worked out.
📷 HONOR OUR VETERANS: 2022 Veterans photo gallery
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay respect to all who have served our country. Eagle Radio, Hays Post and these sponsors have created a place where our community can honor those who have served and are still serving. Submit a photo of your military loved one above.
American Legion Auxiliary members gather for fall conference in Natoma
NATOMA — American Legion Auxiliary national, state and Kansas district 6 officers and members gathered for a fall conference of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion on Oct. 22 in Natoma. Post 109 and Unit 109 hosted the event in the newly restored...
HaysMed celebrates Forensics Nurses Week
HaysMed invites you to celebrate Forensic Nurses Week (Nov. 6-12. Forensic Nurses Week is designated to recognize the dedicated nurses who provide exceptional care to patients impacted by violence, abuse, and trauma. Forensic nurses have the knowledge and expertise to decrease the health care consequences of violence, improve patient recovery...
adastraradio.com
Rice County Emergency Dispatcher Coaches Parents through Baby Delivery
LYONS, Kan. – A Rice County Emergency Communicator was recognized by Rice County Commissioners Monday for her assisting in a baby delivery. On the evening of September 27th, December Mortimer took a 911 call regarding an imminent childbirth the reporting party said was coming “way early.” Utilizing the emergency medical dispatch protocol that Rice County has employed since 2004, she began asking questions and giving instructions for childbirth.
⚽ 10 Tiger men named to the 2022 All-GAC/MIAA team
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had 10 players named to the All-GAC/MIAA Men's Soccer Team, announced on Thursday (Nov. 3). Ethan Doud earned Midfielder of the Year honors. The Tigers have three first-team, one second-team, and six honorable mention selections. First-team honors went to Blake Arndt,...
🎥 CVB: Holiday season kicks off in Hays this month
Hays is moving into the high holiday season, packed with lots of fun events and activities for everyone. Janet Kuhn, convention sales manager of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau, highlights some of the November happenings. For an up-to-the-minute list of activities, check the Hays CVB calendar at www.visithays.com.
Pro Image sports apparel shop coming to Big Creek Crossing in Hays
A new sports apparel chain, Pro Image, will be opening before Christmas in Big Creek Crossing mall in Hays. Robert Alvarez, 38, will be the local owner and operator of the store in Hays under his local business RJ & Sons. The next closest Pro Image location is in Wichita.
⚽ FHSU men remain 10th in region rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Super Region 3 rankings, released on Wednesday, for the second straight week. This is the final weekly edition of the rankings released by the NCAA. Fort Hays State (8-4-6 overall) is the only team from...
Thursday's rains missed; now Hays could be in store for ... snow?
After Thursday night's line of storms stayed east and south of Hays and Ellis County, the National Weather Service in Dodge City is now predicting another front late will pass into the area. There is a 60 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m., although the NWS is only predicting...
Hays on western edge of Thursday night thunderstorm line
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms in western Kansas beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fueled by a cold front, the storms are expected to develop east of a Hays-Dodge City line. Some storms are expected to be strong and could bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Valley Center
The Hays High Indians host the Valley Center Hornets in the Regional Round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
When do you think these southwest Kansas towns will get their first snowfall?
When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?
