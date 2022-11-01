Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Letter to the Editor: Julie Beddingfield
I write to convey my strong endorsement of Mike Nuckols for our Board of Education. As a business owner downtown and a resident who has served on and chaired many boards and commissions, I have the privilege of getting to know a broad cross-section of our community. I believe the vast majority of Haddonfield residents want our town to be known as a place that is welcoming, inclusive, and open-minded, with excellent schools and a vibrant downtown. Mike Nuckols is the candidate who understands these pillars: schools, businesses, and community, are interconnected.
Mullica Hill Mayor commemorates Veterans Day
We pause every Nov. 11 to express our gratitude and appreciation for our veterans who have bravely and selflessly served our country. The tradition of taking a day to honor the gallant heroes who fought for our country actually began in 1919. President Woodrow Wilson (former New Jersey Governor) proclaimed Nov. 11, 1919, to be Armistice Day, in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the armistice (or truce) that ended World War I. He famously said, “On the eleventh hour or the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we will remember them.”
American Legion Post 38 hosts 8th annual Veterans Haven 5K
American Legion Post 38 will host its eighth annual Veterans Haven 5K run and one-mile walk on Dec. 10 to benefit Veterans Haven South, a state-run transitional homeless facility based in Winslow. Veterans Haven South is one of two state-run transitional housing centers for homeless veterans in the state. Since...
Free programs at the Burlington County Library
The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
‘You get better and better’
The community came out for country line dancing with instructor Jeremy Duncan at the Burlington County Agricultural Center barn on Aug. 25. “I’ve been dancing for a while now, about 15 years, and it was an opportunity to start teaching and so I did,” Duncan said. “Heather (Scotto, program coordinator of special events for the Burlington County Parks System) reached out to me in 2019, and we did it at the fairgrounds … But it’s at night and it’s been getting cold out there. So we decided to check it out here (agricultural center barn) and see if we get the same type of crowd.”
Contact of Burlington County celebrates 50th anniversary
Contact of Burlington County celebrated its 50th anniversary with A Night in Las Vegas at the Community House of Moorestown on Oct. 27. According to its website, the nonprofit meets the needs of individuals by offering confidential crisis helpline and sexual violence services, and its vision is to provide access to emotional support and community resources to anyone at any time.
State aid allows county to replace traffic signs
People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
Coffee with a Cop offers interactions with police
The township police department hosted its Coffee With a Cop Day on Oct 27, when residents got the opportunity to talk with officers and see the people behind the uniforms. “The goal is to have a simplified event where people get to interact with officers, so it doesn’t require a whole lot of organization,” said Police Chief Darren White. “There is no agenda and no intimidation on our part.
County honors family of Jeffrey Young with Gold Star ID
More than 300 men were sleeping in First Battalion, Eighth Marine Headquarters – a Beirut International Airport hotel – at 6:22 a.m. on Oct. 23, 1983. Suddenly, an Islamic terrorist driving a truck with 2,000 pounds of explosives sped by a Marine post, through a fence, and crashed into the hotel lobby, creating a huge explosion that killed 241 Marines, sailors and soldiers. The building instantly collapsed into a pile of rubble.
Church event puts focus on grandparents
Converge Church in Moorestown will host a workshop on Nov. 12 to support grandparents in passing their legacy of faith and values to their grandchildren. “There’s been such an emphasis on youth culture, so I kind of felt that churches were not putting enough emphasis on the value of seniors,” said Daniel Martinez, event organizer.
Autumn Lands festival at Historic Smithville Park entertains, teaches
Long before Europeans arrived along the Rancocas Creek, Native Americans lived in a settlement called Alumhatta – now Historic Smithville Park – and used the water to transport goods by canoe and irrigate crops in the rich soil. In the 19th century, runaway slaves traveled the same waterways...
‘A way to stay connected’
Alzheimer’s disease affects several million Americans annually. One township family directly affected by it has done what it can to help fundraise for a cure by walking every year in memory of a loved one. “This has really impacted our lives quite a bit, and we realized the need...
Borough community center hosts flu vaccine clinic
Flu season is back with a vengeance in New Jersey and around the country, so Palmyra and the Burlington County Health Department are doing their part to make flu vaccines more readily available to residents this winter. The Palmyra Community Center offered free flu shots on Oct. 27. “Instead of...
‘It’s my turn to give back’
The Moorestown Lions Club invites the community to attend its golf outing at Topgolf in Mount Laurel on Nov. 9. “Last year it was our first try, so there were some little bumps in the road, but you never know your first time until you do it so it went great,” said Ashley Ward, vice president of the club.
Business association hosts candlelight stroll
The Moorestown Business Association will kick off the holiday season with its annual Main Street Candlelight Stroll on Nov. 19. “It’s certainly a tradition here in town,” said event Chair Christine Dash. “ … This year, we decided to move it a little bit sooner in the year by a few weeks, just before Thanksgiving.”
High school’s Track or Treat brings community together
The township high school hosted its annual Track or Treat on Oct. 28, an event sponsored by its Student Council Executive Board. Teachers and event advisor Jaclyn Carey said Track or Treat serves multiple purposes. “Our purpose is twofold: one to host a safe and fun trick or treating event...
Fall festival and parade draw a large – and creative – crowd
The Monroe Township Parks and Recreation Commission welcomed a large crowd and creative floats and costumes to Owen’s Park for its annual fall festival and Halloween parade on Oct. 22. “The parade was phenomenal,” said Donna Park, chairperson of the commission. “The crowds started coming in an hour early...
Exhibit highlights devastation and hope
The Harrison Township Historical Society currently features an exhibit on the shocking and destructive F3 tornado that blew through Mullica Hill in September of last year. Included are artifacts such as a severely dented mile marker sign originally at Bridgeton Pike and a video that showcases CCTV footage of Hurricane Ida and its aftermath. An instrumental version of Green Day’s song “Wake Me Up When September Ends” can be heard in the background.
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
