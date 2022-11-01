The community came out for country line dancing with instructor Jeremy Duncan at the Burlington County Agricultural Center barn on Aug. 25. “I’ve been dancing for a while now, about 15 years, and it was an opportunity to start teaching and so I did,” Duncan said. “Heather (Scotto, program coordinator of special events for the Burlington County Parks System) reached out to me in 2019, and we did it at the fairgrounds … But it’s at night and it’s been getting cold out there. So we decided to check it out here (agricultural center barn) and see if we get the same type of crowd.”

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO