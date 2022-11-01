Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheartoswego.com
Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays Nov. 3-5
The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Package of Oswego Holiday Initiatives
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement today includes the recently announced downtown Holiday Tree lighting on November 26th.
This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary
Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
iheartoswego.com
Dusting Divas Supports OCO's 'Giving Thanks' Event Nov. 4th
Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6:00 to 9:0 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
Highlights From Oswego Creepy Crawl 2022
OSWEGO – The end of October in Oswego always goes out with a bang; the excitement of Halloween still lingering in the air – candy buckets overflowing with goods from trick-or-treating, remnants of costumes lying around, and a myriad of fall festivities still fresh in our minds. The...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of 2022-23 Free Public Ice-Skating Season
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11th. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair after purchasing several pairs of skates...
iheartoswego.com
Hook Songwriter Series with Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, & Ryan Burdick Performing Nov. 11th
Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell & Cam Caruso coordinating on Friday, November 11. Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, & Ryan Burdick will share the stage beginning at 7:30 PM; doors opening at 7:00 PM. 3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love. Colin Aberdeen is a singer,...
iheartoswego.com
Salvatore J. Bonanno – November 1, 2022
Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82; of Fulton, NY passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph and Ida (Cutuli) Bonanno. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton.
waer.org
Syracuse's latest mural: Artist brightens drab building with bold and colorful message
A 90-foot gray wall on the side of downtown Syracuse CNY Jazz Central building is the city’s latest mural. “The mural reads, ‘This must be the place," the creator Cecily Thomas said. "There are flowers and green leaves surrounding it. The statement is for Syracuse. It’s supposed to make you think how great Syracuse is.”
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Tree Lighting Celebration and Fireworks
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26th in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3:00pm. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will still be live streamed on the ‘Mayor...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
iheartoswego.com
Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022
Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
Comments / 0