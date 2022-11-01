ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheartoswego.com

Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays Nov. 3-5

The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces Package of Oswego Holiday Initiatives

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement today includes the recently announced downtown Holiday Tree lighting on November 26th.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary

Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
ROME, NY
iheartoswego.com

Dusting Divas Supports OCO's 'Giving Thanks' Event Nov. 4th

Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6:00 to 9:0 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Highlights From Oswego Creepy Crawl 2022

OSWEGO – The end of October in Oswego always goes out with a bang; the excitement of Halloween still lingering in the air – candy buckets overflowing with goods from trick-or-treating, remnants of costumes lying around, and a myriad of fall festivities still fresh in our minds. The...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of 2022-23 Free Public Ice-Skating Season

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11th. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair after purchasing several pairs of skates...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Salvatore J. Bonanno – November 1, 2022

Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82; of Fulton, NY passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph and Ida (Cutuli) Bonanno. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Tree Lighting Celebration and Fireworks

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26th in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3:00pm. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will still be live streamed on the ‘Mayor...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022

Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH

OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy