ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 8

Brian Laveirge
2d ago

pretty much all the catch phrases are terrible. for me 1 is yes, 2&3 NO, to much added BS within the proposals. If 3 would just have said it allow abortions I would have vote yes. If 2 said all military votes must be counted and you must be a citizen and provide ID, I would vote yes.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally

A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to vote in Michigan's midterm election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8

WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?

Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tracy Stengel

Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3

There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy