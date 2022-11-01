Read full article on original website
Brian Laveirge
2d ago
pretty much all the catch phrases are terrible. for me 1 is yes, 2&3 NO, to much added BS within the proposals. If 3 would just have said it allow abortions I would have vote yes. If 2 said all military votes must be counted and you must be a citizen and provide ID, I would vote yes.
These Abortion Voters Could Transform Michigan
Nine Michiganders on why they’re energized in this year’s midterms, and how this election cycle has changed their relationship to politics.
Washington Examiner
Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally
A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
How to vote in Michigan's midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8
WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3
There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
There’s a Wallaby Wandering Wild in Southeast Michigan
Marsupials seem to be all the rage in the Upper Midwest as of late. Last week we reported a Kangaroo on the loose in Indiana, and its owner saying it poses no threat... but also not to approach it (suspicious...) Now, another pocketed pet from Down Under has broken out,...
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — When Brian Zahra learned that he had impregnated his 20-year-old girlfriend in May 1983, he grabbed the Yellow Pages, found an abortion clinic in the Detroit suburbs and made an appointment, the woman told NBC News in an interview last month. They were of the same...
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Back In 1926, Magic Great Harry Houdini Died After A Show In Michigan
Growing up like many young kids I was fascinated by magic. I was curious about how they did the tricks and wanted to learn about them myself. I remember begging my mom to take me to a magic store so I could buy a magic trick to learn and show my friends.
Dixon campaign spent $5k on designer clothing, prompting Dem complaint
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s campaign finance filings show the campaign spent more than $5,000 at two luxury clothing stores in August. Now, the Michigan Democratic Party has alleged in a complaint to the Michigan Department of State the campaign was buying designer clothes for Dixon, which they contend is against state campaign finance rules.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
GR Catholic Diocese: That newspaper is not from us
The Catholic Church is warning parishioners: Don’t believe everything you read.
