Related
A new generation of youth share their songs with pride
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in South Dakota in October to hear stories from Native American elders about their experiences at Indian boarding schools. At many of those boarding schools,...
Navigating the business-citizen interest clash in South Dakota
At the core of every new business project in the state, whether it’s a pipeline or a meatpacking plant, are people working to make them happen. Sometimes, citizen groups stand in opposition, with concerns about the impact of business growth and development. There’s controversy in Sioux Falls over Wholestone...
Rick Steves: “Art of Europe”
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Rick Steves has been providing tips on travel since the early 1990's. His relationship with public television began with "Travels in Europe with Rick Steves." Europe is 4,500 miles from South Dakota and...
Candidates for governor ramp up campaign appearances ahead of election
With less than a week before election day the candidates for South Dakota governor are holding stops across the state. One campaign fighting against the federal government. The other says it’s focus is on running the state. High profile political figures are joining Republican Governor Kristi Noem as she...
Lower Brule finishes perfect, Sioux win 9B All Nations championship
The Lower Brule Sioux defeated the Tiospa Zina Wambdi 46-0 in the 9B All Nations Football Conference championship game on Friday night at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. The Sioux were led by three passing touchdowns from quarterback Gavin Thigh and stifling defense throughout the contest. Lower Brule received to...
