Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
Royal Jet Adds 13th Boeing BBJ to Charter Fleet
Abu Dhabi, UAE-based charter firm Royal Jet has added another Boeing Business Jet BBJ, bringing the total number of such aircraft in its fleet to 13. Although it manages other aircraft in its BBJ portfolio, the group in this case has purchased the 19-passenger bizliner. Royal Jet made the BBJ announcement today on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, a regional business aviation event that last took place in 2018.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Preps for Delivery Ramp after Softer Q3
Bombardier deliveries dipped by two units to 25 in the third quarter, but a 20 percent jump in aftermarket business kept revenues even at $1.5 billion from the same three-month period a year ago. At the same time, Bombardier maintained a book-to-bill of 1.3:1, growing backlog in the quarter by $300 million to $15 billion.
Aviation International News
Piper Gets Nods for M600/SLS Unpaved Airfield Ops
Piper Aircraft received FAA, Transport Canada, UK CAA, and EASA approval of a kit that permits certain M600/SLS turboprop singles to be operated from unpaved fields, the Vero Beach, Florida-based aircraft manufacturer announced today. Brazilian certification is expected to follow early next year. All 2022 M600/SLSs, starting with serial number...
Aviation International News
SmartSky Now Available for Cessna Citation X Bizjets
SmartSky’s air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity is now available for more than 300 Cessna Citation Xs and will eventually expand to the Wichita airframer’s other business jets and turboprops, the North Carolina-based company announced today. SmartSky installations on Citation Xs began this quarter and are available at 11 Textron Aviation service centers in the U.S.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Delivers Special Mission Global 6500 to SNC
Bombardier has delivered the first of two Global 6500 long-range jets to Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) for its RAPCON-X rapidly configurable aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft program. The delivery of the first aircraft was made by Bombardier’s director of specialized mission aircraft Michael Calderon at SNC’s Hagerstown, Maryland...
Aviation International News
Thrive Aviation Takes Delivery of Gulfstream G600
Charter operator and jet card provider Thrive Aviation has taken delivery of a Gulfstream G600, its first long-range jet. The aircraft joins Thrive's owned and managed fleet largely comprising Cessna Citations. The order was announced earlier this year by Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace. “We appreciate the confidence Thrive has placed...
Comments / 0