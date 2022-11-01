ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

WLKY hosts debate with candidates for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY hosted a special presentation Friday for our Commitment 2022 coverage: A debate with Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District candidates. You can watch the whole debate in the player below:. The candidates are Democrat Morgan McGarvey and Republican Stuart Ray. Mark Vanderhoff served as moderator. The live...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville candidates, secretary of state participate in early voting in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday saw no lines and a smooth process for those in Jefferson County eager to cast their ballot during the three-day early voting period. “I was determined that I was going to live to vote for this election because I think this is the most important election in my lifetime and I'm 76 years old,” said Debby Donnellan, an early voter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky lawmaker wants funding for bigger youth detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. — From car jackings to shootings, LMPD says crimes involving juveniles are rising at an alarming rate. "We really need a solution and some changes," State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R), House District 29, told the Judicial Oversight Committee in Frankfort Thursday morning. He said it was a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Frazier History Museum highlights the rivalries that fuel Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're from Kentucky, chances are one of the first questions you've been asked when meeting another Kentuckian is, "where did you go to high school?" Or you've been asked the most polarizing question of them all, "Wildcats or Cardinals?" Despite the fire that sports have...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey

Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023

If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

School of Rock opens new location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School of Rock now has a second location off Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. School of Rock is the national leader in performance-based music education, and Melanie and Doug Scofield, local owners of School of Rock Louisville, will celebrate the opening of the new location on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Charged In Storage Sheds Burgarly

Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy