WLKY.com
WLKY hosts debate with candidates for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY hosted a special presentation Friday for our Commitment 2022 coverage: A debate with Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District candidates. You can watch the whole debate in the player below:. The candidates are Democrat Morgan McGarvey and Republican Stuart Ray. Mark Vanderhoff served as moderator. The live...
WLKY.com
Louisville candidates, secretary of state participate in early voting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday saw no lines and a smooth process for those in Jefferson County eager to cast their ballot during the three-day early voting period. “I was determined that I was going to live to vote for this election because I think this is the most important election in my lifetime and I'm 76 years old,” said Debby Donnellan, an early voter.
WLKY.com
Kentucky lawmaker wants funding for bigger youth detention center
FRANKFORT, Ky. — From car jackings to shootings, LMPD says crimes involving juveniles are rising at an alarming rate. "We really need a solution and some changes," State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R), House District 29, told the Judicial Oversight Committee in Frankfort Thursday morning. He said it was a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
WLKY.com
Frazier History Museum highlights the rivalries that fuel Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're from Kentucky, chances are one of the first questions you've been asked when meeting another Kentuckian is, "where did you go to high school?" Or you've been asked the most polarizing question of them all, "Wildcats or Cardinals?" Despite the fire that sports have...
WLKY.com
Racial justice group in Louisville wants to end cash bail in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A racial justice group in Louisville wants to end cash bail and is backing judicial candidates they believe can help. Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice or L-SURJ were joined at the hall of justice today by state Rep. Attica Scott and Shameka Parish-Wright. They say...
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey
Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.
WLKY.com
Louisville event business relocates to Russell to grow company, revitalize area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The saying "all roads lead back home" rings true for the O'Daniels and their premiere event company, Millennium Events and Floral. On Tuesday, the Kentuckiana company, known for decorating grand corporate and community events, cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in Russell on S. 15thStreet.
WLKY.com
42nd annual Light Up Louisville to bring thousands downtown for holiday season kick-off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most popular events is returning to downtown Louisville to officially launch the holiday season. Light Up Louisville, a beloved tradition, brings Old Saint Nick and thousands of Louisvillians in and around Jefferson Square Park the day after Thanksgiving. The 42nd annual event will...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023
If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
WLKY.com
School of Rock opens new location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School of Rock now has a second location off Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. School of Rock is the national leader in performance-based music education, and Melanie and Doug Scofield, local owners of School of Rock Louisville, will celebrate the opening of the new location on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WLKY.com
Applications open for new program teaching Louisville middle school girls crypto
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aims to empower young girls of color in Louisville to break into the tech industry. 300for300 is a nonprofit created to uplift, mentor and bring positivity to Louisville girls after the death of Breonna Taylor. The organization has teamed up with Nashville-based, women-led...
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
WLKY.com
Nelson County pulls away from Henry County to meet undefeated Bardstown
NEW CASTLE, Ky. — Nelson County made strong plays in the second half to beat Henry County 37-34 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Cardinals (8-3) move on to face undefeated Bardstown in the second round. The Wildcats finish the year with a 7-4 record.
wvih.com
Two Charged In Storage Sheds Burgarly
Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
