From Europe, to the Hamptons, to Sioux Falls: Adventures in the arts
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Election day is next week. Voters will decide on Initiated Measure 27. It's a measure that would legalize the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana in South Dakota. Jackie Hendry has the story.
Art as a cultural center: Guild Hall's lasting legacy
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Established in 1931 on Long Island, Guild Hall was more than an art collection. It was the cultural center of the community. For the past several weeks, the Visual Arts Center at the...
Navigating the business-citizen interest clash in South Dakota
At the core of every new business project in the state, whether it’s a pipeline or a meatpacking plant, are people working to make them happen. Sometimes, citizen groups stand in opposition, with concerns about the impact of business growth and development. There’s controversy in Sioux Falls over Wholestone...
Group starts petition drive for 2024 abortion rights question
The 2022 midterm election is on Tuesday, but some are already looking ahead to 2024. . Dozens gathered in downtown Sioux Falls to pick up the first batch of petitions to place abortion rights on the ballot. . When the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe V. Wade they returned abortion policy back...
