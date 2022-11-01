ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
WLKY.com

Frazier History Museum highlights the rivalries that fuel Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're from Kentucky, chances are one of the first questions you've been asked when meeting another Kentuckian is, "where did you go to high school?" Or you've been asked the most polarizing question of them all, "Wildcats or Cardinals?" Despite the fire that sports have...
WLKY.com

School of Rock opens new location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School of Rock now has a second location off Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. School of Rock is the national leader in performance-based music education, and Melanie and Doug Scofield, local owners of School of Rock Louisville, will celebrate the opening of the new location on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Architectural Digest

Don’t Be Surprised When You Start Seeing M.A. Hadley Pottery Everywhere

A gift of custom pottery is sure to charm. A plate or mug with a newborn baby’s name, a portrait of a new home, or the date of an anniversary is instantly timeless. There are a number of variations of these keepsakes available today, often in traditional blue and white with a hint of naive penmanship. One of the first of its kind is the pottery of M.A. Hadley of Louisville, Kentucky.
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
wdrb.com

Road work to close parts of I-265 in Louisville on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads. The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
WLKY.com

Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new brunch spot is opening today in New Albany. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2204 State Street. The building, formerly home to a Bob Evans, has been completely transformed. The new brunch concept has a...
wdrb.com

Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
Wave 3

Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
WLKY.com

LMPD locates endangered, missing 26-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old woman last seen on Friday afternoon. They issued an Operation Return Home for Shontelle Haskins. They said Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel area. The missing person alert...
WLKY.com

Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
WLKY.com

'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
WHAS11

Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
