Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Police searching for missing 26-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was reported missing on Friday afternoon according to LMPD. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed Haskins was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit in Louisville Friday morning. Louisville Metro police said the man was hit before 7 a.m. near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive. He was taken to UofL Hospital and everyone involved stayed at the scene. LMPD Traffic Unit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood. Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thornton’s death has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Salem, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a crash near Salem on Friday morning in Washington County. Just before 8 a.m., Indiana State Police found the crash on State Road 56 just east of Shields Road. Troopers believe a small grey Chevy...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on carjacking and robbery charges on Friday after he was accused of stealing Louisville Metro police vehicles in Jan. Louisville Metro police said a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units led to the arrest of 31-year-old Robert Christian Dumonte after he was wanted in connection to thefts of LMPD vehicles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

