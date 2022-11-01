Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
Man dies at hospital after being stabbed near Kenwood Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died at the hospital after being stabbed near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the area of Southside Drive at National Turnpike. Officers found a man...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 26-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
wdrb.com
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting near Hike's Point fast food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was critically injured in a shooting near a Hike's Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police say...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car early Friday morning. LMPD reports it happened near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive just before 7 A.M. All involved parties remained on scene. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. LMPD's Traffic...
Louisville officer sustains 'minor injuries' in rear-end crash, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer sustained "minor injuries" following a crash on the Henry Watterson Expressway. According to an LMPD spokesperson, an officer was running radar in the emergency lane of I-264 West near Crittenden Drive Thursday afternoon. While performing his duties, police said the officer's...
wdrb.com
LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 26-year-old woman last seen in Buechel neighborhood located on Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood. Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area...
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old Louisville woman found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was reported missing on Friday afternoon according to LMPD. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed Haskins was found.
Wave 3
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit in Louisville Friday morning. Louisville Metro police said the man was hit before 7 a.m. near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive. He was taken to UofL Hospital and everyone involved stayed at the scene. LMPD Traffic Unit...
Wave 3
27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood. Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thornton’s death has been...
wdrb.com
19-year-old arrested after Preston Hwy. hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a motorist they said crashed into a bicyclist on Preston Highway before driving away and leaving him in critical condition on Preston Highway Tuesday night. According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Terry shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The crash...
wdrb.com
2 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Salem, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a crash near Salem on Friday morning in Washington County. Just before 8 a.m., Indiana State Police found the crash on State Road 56 just east of Shields Road. Troopers believe a small grey Chevy...
Wave 3
Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on carjacking and robbery charges on Friday after he was accused of stealing Louisville Metro police vehicles in Jan. Louisville Metro police said a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units led to the arrest of 31-year-old Robert Christian Dumonte after he was wanted in connection to thefts of LMPD vehicles.
wdrb.com
Arrest of armed robbery suspect in Madison leads police to make additional arrest after drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana bank robbery suspect was caught red-handed in a car garage, and led police to arrest another man on drug charges. Tobie Dennis, 43, is accused of taking money from the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union in Madison, Indiana, on Wednesday, the Madison Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
k105.com
Man facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty of robbing Elizabethtown convenience store
A man who robbed an Elizabethtown convenience store at gunpoint is facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a Hardin County courtroom. Nathaniel Lucas, 37, of Lake City, Florida, robbed the Speedway at 1040 North Mulberry Street last summer, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
Comments / 4