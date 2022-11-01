LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood. Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area...

