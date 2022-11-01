ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Comments / 4

cindy
3d ago

What !!! So she gets charged dropped if she goes to rehab and does community service. For control substance. Doesn’t really seem fair to all the other ppl that got arrested for drugs.

Reply(1)
3
Priscilla Hosey
3d ago

If this was anyone else they would’ve had the book thrower at them and a long sentence in jail. She’s no better then anyone else.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

Standoff ends with arrest of Staunton man

A Staunton man is in custody following a standoff with authorities that ended early this morning. Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:20 last night to the 14-hundred block of New Hope Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, a deputy tried to make contact with the subject in question.
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dasa retires

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their own, a K9 named Dasa, as she retires. According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Dasa was the agency’s first female Patrol K9 and began her career in 2018 with Deputy Sonny Daniels.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man accused of killing Crystal Hannah appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - James Stallard, the man accused in the June 2022 death of Crystal Hannah, appeared in Montgomery County General District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealing a dead body. Hannah’s body was found in a wooded area...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to the 1800 block of Parkersburg TPKE on Halloween for a theft from a construction site. The ACSO reports that sometime between the evening of Oct. 28 and morning of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person’s entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia general election results for Franklin County on Nov. 8, 2022

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Franklin County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race, the Snow Creek District Board of Supervisors race, the Rocky Mount Mayor race, and the Rocky Mount Town Council race.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia General Election Results for Radford on Nov. 8, 2022

RADFORD, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Radford here. This includes how the city voted in the City Council race, the School Board race, and the District 9 House of Representatives race. Radford. In 2020, Morgan Griffith received...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported from students or the driver of a school bus involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 near Ikenberry Orchard in Botetourt County; the bus was hit by another driver whose car ended up lodged under the bus. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to Botetourt Fire & EMS.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rabid skunk confirmed in Fincastle area

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County residents are asked to share a notice about a confirmed case of rabies in a skunk near Fincastle. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies by the Virginia Department of Health November 4. The skunk was collected in the area of Breezekrest Lane by Botetourt County Animal Control November 1.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy