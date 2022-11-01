Detroit City Clerk to Hold General Election News Conference Nov. 3

Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey will hold a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the upcoming General Election. The conference, which will include discussion of election preparations and expected turnout, will be held at 11AM at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd. - Hall A, Detroit, MI 48226.

Representatives from political parties and various interest groups and organizations are invited to attend the conference.

Please RSVP with Michelle Collins at (313) 876-0880 or email at [email protected].