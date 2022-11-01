ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

knsiradio.com

Stearns County Wants Lake Users to Take Survey

(KNSI) – Stearns County asks how much people know about meddlesome pests causing problems in area lakes. The county is asking people to survey Aquatic Invasive Species to see how much they know about the subject and what the county should do to deal with the issue. Your feedback will help guide future efforts in the prevention and spread of AIS in Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

County, Local Governments Looking For Public Input

(KNSI) – Several local governments are looking for your input. The City of Sartell wants to hear from residents and park users about amenities that should be included at any future locations. Staff says the answers will help it to develop budgets for the coming years. A link to...
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Casey’s General Store Fails Check

FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight. Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine. Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check...
FOLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday

(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Sherif Hutchinson to give up 30 days of pay

Nearly a year after he crashed a Hennepin County squad car near Alexandria while under the influence of alcohol, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing more consequences, this time from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. At a Tuesday meeting, the board approved a 30-day suspension of Hutchinson's pay. Because Hutchinson's...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar school officials say misinformation cause parents to enroll kids elsewhere

(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond

The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker

Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
WAITE PARK, MN

