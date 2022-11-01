Read full article on original website
Stearns County Wants Lake Users to Take Survey
(KNSI) – Stearns County asks how much people know about meddlesome pests causing problems in area lakes. The county is asking people to survey Aquatic Invasive Species to see how much they know about the subject and what the county should do to deal with the issue. Your feedback will help guide future efforts in the prevention and spread of AIS in Stearns County.
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
Minnesota Department of Transportation Holding Meet and Greet for Highway 10 Project
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is having a meet and greet for possible solution concepts and provide feedback for future safety and access needs along the Highway 10 corridor from 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud and Highway 24 in Clear Lake. The meet and greet is...
County, Local Governments Looking For Public Input
(KNSI) – Several local governments are looking for your input. The City of Sartell wants to hear from residents and park users about amenities that should be included at any future locations. Staff says the answers will help it to develop budgets for the coming years. A link to...
Casey’s General Store Fails Check
FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight. Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine. Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check...
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday
(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Sherif Hutchinson to give up 30 days of pay
Nearly a year after he crashed a Hennepin County squad car near Alexandria while under the influence of alcohol, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing more consequences, this time from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. At a Tuesday meeting, the board approved a 30-day suspension of Hutchinson's pay. Because Hutchinson's...
Willmar school officials say misinformation cause parents to enroll kids elsewhere
(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond
The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
Minnesota secretary of state race plays out with election integrity as key issue
Brooklyn Park, Simon said he's responded to a nationwide FBI warning about polling place security by reshuffling staff to help cities and counties. But there are no known threats in Minnesota, he said.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
