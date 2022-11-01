Read full article on original website
Piper Gets Nods for M600/SLS Unpaved Airfield Ops
Piper Aircraft received FAA, Transport Canada, UK CAA, and EASA approval of a kit that permits certain M600/SLS turboprop singles to be operated from unpaved fields, the Vero Beach, Florida-based aircraft manufacturer announced today. Brazilian certification is expected to follow early next year. All 2022 M600/SLSs, starting with serial number...
ANZ To Replace Dash 8s with Green-powered Aircraft by 2030
Air New Zealand (ANZ) on Friday outlined a wide-ranging sustainability plan that would see it replace its De Havilland Dash 8-300s with either green hydrogen or battery-powered aircraft in 2030. The plan, titled Mission Next Gen Program, stems from the airline’s December release of a Product Requirements Document (PRD) that saw more than 30 aircraft developers respond with ideas and insights to guide the technology development.
Jeppesen Planning, Chart Products Suffer ‘Technical Issues’
Boeing unit Jeppesen has notified customers via its website that it is “currently experiencing technical issues with some of our products, services, and communications channels.” Notam feeds are one element that isn't working. Jeppesen’s outage notice on its website says “We are working to restore functionality as soon...
Thrive Aviation Takes Delivery of Gulfstream G600
Charter operator and jet card provider Thrive Aviation has taken delivery of a Gulfstream G600, its first long-range jet. The aircraft joins Thrive's owned and managed fleet largely comprising Cessna Citations. The order was announced earlier this year by Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace. “We appreciate the confidence Thrive has placed...
