Air New Zealand (ANZ) on Friday outlined a wide-ranging sustainability plan that would see it replace its De Havilland Dash 8-300s with either green hydrogen or battery-powered aircraft in 2030. The plan, titled Mission Next Gen Program, stems from the airline’s December release of a Product Requirements Document (PRD) that saw more than 30 aircraft developers respond with ideas and insights to guide the technology development.

2 DAYS AGO