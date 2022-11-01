Read full article on original website
KTLO
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Kait 8
$500M rebar steel company to locate mini mills in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be the home to two new mini rebar steel mills for sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production. According to Talk Business & Politics, the newly formed $500 Million Company will sit on over 600 acres of property outside Osceola. The project will include space for an expanded Mississippi River port facility, a direct Class 1 railroad connection, and a planned adjacent solar installation.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Kait 8
Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
Kait 8
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a traffic alert that could impact your morning commute. According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St. The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Kait 8
Boil order issued for parts of Cash
CASH, Ark. (KAIT) – Portions of a Craighead County community are currently under a boil order. Cash Mayor Michael Cureton said Thursday that the northern half of the city is under a boil order following a water pipe break. He said crews were working on a fiber optic cable...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
actionnews5.com
Arkansans divided on legalizing recreational marijuana ahead of Election Day
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - In addition to the governor’s race, Arkansas voters will make another important decision at the polls next week. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program.
Kait 8
Thieves targeting trucking companies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Truckers are responsible for keeping America moving but they have a tough time doing their job without tires on their big rigs. According to a Jonesboro police incident report, on Tuesday night a group of thieves stole 25 18-wheeler tires from two area businesses. Curtis Capps,...
Kait 8
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
Kait 8
Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look. The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.
Kait 8
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to co-owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, the Busy Bean held its grand opening on Nov. 1 at its new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
Kait 8
Lottery tickets selling in high numbers ahead of billion-dollar drawing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get lucky with the lottery, many in Arkansas got their tickets to try and walk away with the $1.2 billion jackpot. The Powerball jackpot has many throughout Northeast Arkansas hitting the store and testing their luck like Trena Spinner. “Well, it would be great...
Kait 8
Nov. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’ll be hard to tell we had showers overnight to start the day. Dry and warm weather is expected today with passing clouds at times. Highs get back into the 70s and a...
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
Kait 8
Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself. Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner. Many thought Tracy’s name...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closed over steel beam concerns
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive in Brookland on your daily commute, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge was closed after crews found issues with the bridge’s structural steel beams. The bridge is located north of Brookland near the connection of Highway 49B with Highway 49.
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
