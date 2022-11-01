ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Capitol Police chief pushes for 'more resources' after Paul Pelosi assault

By Nicholas Wu
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009YJl_0iud7oCw00
A large group of police arrive on a bus at the Capitol. | Julio Cortez/AP Photo

Updated: 11/01/2022 02:02 PM EDT

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday issued a rare public call for more resources to protect lawmakers following the assault of Paul Pelosi.

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress,” Manger said in a lengthy statement that also confirms the department’s plans for a review of the home invasion at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence.“This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership,” Manger added. He declined to disclose further details about the improvements, citing the risk posed by “bad actors.”

Federal and local prosecutors filed separate charges Monday against David DePape, 42, the alleged assailant of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi. DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home early Friday morning and assaulting the speaker’s husband, leaving him hospitalized. DePape told San Francisco police after the attack he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and would break her kneecaps if she “lied” to him.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized due to the attack, and a Monday evening statement from Nancy Pelosi cited a potentially “long recovery process for her husband.”



Increasing resources for Capitol Police would likely require congressional approval. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that congressional leaders would explore “every option available” in terms of a legislative response.

"We are developing options from which a request will be made. We continue to work with our stakeholders," Manger added.

Lawmakers could add protections to a judicial privacy bill that’s already expected to be included in the annual defense policy package. The measure in its current form would allow federal judges to scrub their personal information like addresses and phone numbers from the internet, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) — who was attacked outside his home in 2017 — had been pushing to extend those protections to members of Congress.

“The attack on Paul Pelosi will hopefully draw bipartisan support to my years-long push to protect the addresses of members of Congress,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement to POLITICO.

Threats to lawmakers have been on the rise for years, exacerbated by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. After the attempted insurrection, police opened two field offices in California and Florida designed to address, investigate and potentially assist prosecute violent threats to lawmakers.

Andrew Desiderio contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Police Cameras Caught Man Breaking Into Pelosi Home: Report

Capitol Police cameras were reportedly recording the moment a man with a hammer broke a glass panel and entered the Pelosi residence. The problem was, The Washington Post reports, no one was watching, sources “familiar with how Capitol Police learned of the break-in and who have been briefed on or viewed the video themselves” told the paper. The cameras were installed more than eight years ago at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and while she has a constant security detail, as she left the city and returned to D.C. last week, “much of the security left with her, and officers in Washington stopped continuously monitoring video feeds outside her house,” according to the Post. When the speaker is at her San Francisco home, the paper reports that officers “actively monitor the external camera feeds to ensure perimeter security.” The attack on Paul Pelosi has highlighted the difficulty for law enforcement to protect 535 members of Congress at a time of heightened and “unprecedented” threats against them. While security improvements are on their way, “additional layers of physical security” are still needed, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
274K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy