Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
A couple in Maryland allege that strangers have moved into the home they just bought and now refuse to leave. They had just signed a contract with a bank when the wife drove by the home on Thursday and saw people moving in with a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway. On Friday, they were in the residence and refused to leave. Realtor Melea King told WUSA9 that the wife “panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?’”“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” she added. The...
American parents refuse to let daughter study because she is a 'girl'
A family is usually a safe place where one isn’t differentiated and loved equally. But some families, due to their orthodox beliefs, treat their daughters differently from their sons.
Should adult kids pay rent at home with their parents, asks Siobhan O'Connor
“Why do you begrudge being a mam?” said the son. “Because you’re 25,” said the frazzled mammy at the end of her tether. This, the dialogue between a worn out mate of mine and her son who was refusing to hand up rent. ‘Empty nest syndrome’ is...
Mum pleads for help as daughter keeps eating the walls of her bedroom
A mum is pleading for help with her daughter’s rare condition that sees her eating walls, cardboard and other household items. Jordanna Tait, 25, says she has to constantly monitor her two-year-old daughter Dolly to make sure she doesn’t eat anything she shouldn’t. The youngster is thought...
‘Mom of 10’ Furious After Bride Refuses to Invite Her Children to Wedding
Are child-free weddings morally wrong in some way?. There are a lot of responsibilities that come along with having just one child. Add more than one to the mix, and the list of obligations continues to skyrocket. For this very reason, many parents may choose to stop having children after 2 to 4 of them.
Selling It
Marketers want their products and services to be noticed and applauded, but sometimes the attempt backfires. When it does, our eagle-eyed readers let us know, submitting examples of rip-offs, poorly worded ads, half-empty packaging, outlandish claims, and goofs that have made them laugh out loud. Some Seasonal Snafus. The holiday...
Level Lock+ review: The best HomeKit lock
Level Locks are getting smarter. The original Level Lock (now called the Level Bolt) was a great way for renters and homeowners who don’t want to replace their lock design to still get smart lock features by only replacing the lock’s internal features. Level then leveled up with the Level Touch, which did replace the internals and externals of a deadbolt, but with an understated and sleek design. Now, Level is introducing yet another lock to its lineup — in the form of the Level Lock+.
Is FryAway the Best Way to Dispose of Cooking Oil?
Thanksgiving is one of the biggest days for clogged kitchen drains because of the grease, cream, gravy, and other fatty liquids people pour down them. We’ve reminded Consumer Reports readers time and time again not to do this, but there’s a product called FryAway that might make it easier to heed such advice.
Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home
Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
Smarter: Should You Buy Glasses Online?
It’s often cheaper to buy prescription glasses online, but does that mean you should? This week I’m looking into the things to be aware of before you do so. Also in this issue: How to deal with hair loss, and what happened when we raced Uber against Waymo.
Your next hack for traveling with kids: Rent your baby gear when you get there
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Anyone who has been a parent for a minute knows one basic tenet of child-raising: leaving the house requires… well, bringing a lot of stuff. And traveling with kids? Forget about it. Between the pack and play, the car seat / stroller combo, the diaper bag, the snack bag, the bottles, the wipes, the diapers… Did you pack enough pacifiers? Your toddler’s favorite snuggie? What about the sound machine?! You know your kid will never sleep without that blessed white noise, which means YOU will never sleep either.
Best Early Black Friday Smart Home Deals
Now that we’re in November and Black Friday is on the horizon, there are some impressive sales on them and other smart products that have performed well in CR’s tests. If you’ve been thinking about installing a smart home security system, a video doorbell, or even smart lightbulbs, now might be a great time to get one at a discount.
