UPDATE: Disney and 20th Television no longer face a disparate impact claim in a lawsuit brought by actor Rockmond Dunbar. A federal judge ruled that Dunbar’s dismissal from the drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine can’t claim disparate impact because no other members of his Universal Wisdom church have been affected by the reason for his job loss. He had claimed a religious exemption, saying the firms discriminated against church members. Disney and 20th still face 10 other claims that include racial and religious discrimination, breach of contract, and retaliation. “He still cannot identify any other Universal Wisdom followers who have...

20 MINUTES AGO