Slide 1 of 26: When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far removed from his obligations as a member of royalty. When he becomes first in line to the throne, however, he must face the dilemma of love versus duty.
It's Been Two Decades Since Audiences First Saw "8 Mile," And Here's The Status Of Its Cast In 2022
"This opportunity comes once in a lifetime..."
Rockmond Dunbar Loses ‘Disparate Impact’ Claim In Lawsuit Against Disney For Discrimination Over Vaccine Mandate That Led To ‘9-1-1’ Exit – Update
UPDATE: Disney and 20th Television no longer face a disparate impact claim in a lawsuit brought by actor Rockmond Dunbar. A federal judge ruled that Dunbar’s dismissal from the drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine can’t claim disparate impact because no other members of his Universal Wisdom church have been affected by the reason for his job loss. He had claimed a religious exemption, saying the firms discriminated against church members. Disney and 20th still face 10 other claims that include racial and religious discrimination, breach of contract, and retaliation. “He still cannot identify any other Universal Wisdom followers who have...
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
