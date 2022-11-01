ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bass To Bass' opens Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's Lighter Fare Series with a dinner concert

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, kicking off the Lighter Fare, Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater and Soirée series.

'Bass To Bass' —John Miller and Michael Ross

John Miller and Michael Ross opens the Lighter Fare Series with a dinner concert at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Plantation Golf &amp; Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Get the low down on the low sounds as Miller, principal bassist of Sarasota Orchestra, and his colleague Ross explore the jazzier side of bass playing. Known as fabulous improvisers and entertaining personalities, the pair will perform a program of jazz standards with a little funk and R&amp;B thrown in.

Sybarite5

The Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series kicks off with Sybarite5 at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. This series uses the elegant 18th century theater as the backdrop for the energetic artistry of fascinating 21st century performances. Sybarite5 — Sami Merdinian and Suliman Tekalli, violins; Caeli Smith, viola; Cicely Parnas, cello; and Louis Levitt, bass — brings the art of the dance center stage for an evening of groove and dance-inspired works. The playlist spans everything from Jessica Meyer’s burlesque-influenced Slow Burn and Marc Mellits’ Groove Machine to new tango music from Pedro Giraudo and the group's favorite compositions from the likes Alexandra Vrebalov, Punch Brothers, Shawn Conley and Kenji Bunch. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.

John Kaneklides, tenor and Joseph Holt, piano

Tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt are the first to perform in the Soirée Series. The pair will perform in the music room of the Fischer/Weisenborne residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota, at 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Kaneklides is an award-winning young tenor who has made highly acclaimed appearances with regional opera companies throughout the country. Equally at home in operetta and musical theater, his performances in works by Gilbert &amp; Sullivan, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim have been hailed as sensational. Refreshments will be served following each performance.

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call 941-306-1202.

