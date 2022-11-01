Gulfshore Opera season opens with 'Divas and Dinner'

Gulfshore Opera brings six concerts and events to Charlotte County this 2022-23 season, beginning with “Divas and Dinner,” an open air concert and dinner, at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in the courtyard on Nov. 6.

Back by popular demand, GO Divas, Gulfshore Opera’s popular women’s vocal ensemble, returns for the fall with a series of fun and friendly concerts featuring rich vocal harmonies from opera scenes to popular songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Their diverse, new program will feature pop favorites like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Happy Together,” ensembles from “The Magic Flute” and “Carmen” plus an exhilarating passage from Handel’s “Dixit Dominus”

The high season Community Concerts kick off with “Opera to Broadway, American Composers” which can be seen at the Military Heritage Museum’s Gulf Theater January 19. The program will consist of selections from American opera, songs and musicals by Gershwin, Porter, Sondheim and others. Gulfshore Opera’s Professional Artists in Residence perform with piano accompaniment.

In February, the company presents the first of two full scale productions — “The Barber of Seville” by Gioachino Rossini at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Feb. 23. This classic opera comedy with playful energy springing from Rossini’s exuberant music will be presented in a whimsical new production directed by Josh Shaw. This colorful touring chamber opera features nationally renowned artists and is inspired by the art of Antoni Gaudi. Surtitles will be provided.

Celebrate the rich heritage of our kin from the Emerald Isle with” Songs of Ireland” March 14= at the Gulf Theater. Back by popular demand, the GO Divas will perform beautiful traditional and contemporary Irish song arrangements in the style of Celtic Woman and others, with piano, fiddle and drum accompaniment.

The season 9 finale grand opera production is “Don Giovanni.” Mozart’s dark comedy, set in 18th century Spain, is known as one of the greatest operas of all time. Based on the Spanish legend of Don Juan, this philandering hero blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day. The company plans a full scale production in partnership with Naples Philharmonic Orchestra and featuring renowned soloists with lush sets and costumes and the GO chorus. Experience this classic opera at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 21.

The season will end in Charlotte County with “Latin Infusion!” on May 7 at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante. Attendees will experience a kaleidoscope of Latin music including boleros, zarzuela and Latin pop, by Gipsy Kings, Santana and others. Performing this Hispanic Heritage concert are Fernando Gonzalez (a member of the Latin Divo from Cuba) and GO Diva, Erika Ramirez (from Venezuela) accompanied by guitarist, pianist, and percussionist — all from Cuba.

For more information, visit www.gulfshoreopera.org or call 239-529-3925.