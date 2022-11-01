ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Gulf Theater salutes Veterans Day

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

You might say that Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum has its own special day every year.

It dates back to 11 a.m. on the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, when World War I combatants signed an armistice that brought conflict to an end. Over the years Nov. 11, originally named Armistice Day, became a federal holiday dedicated to world peace and honoring World War I veterans.

In 1954, the holiday became Veterans Day, to also honor veterans of World War II and the Korean War.

According to the Department of Defense, the day continues to honor all “those who have served the country in war or peace — dead or alive — although it’s largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.”

All those living veterans, along with everyone else who respects and honors their service, will have their own special show at the Military Heritage Museum’s Gulf Theater this year.

This Veterans Day Gulf Theater will stage a star-studded multi-headliner tribute to our country, veterans and the U.S. military.

The U.S.O.-style show, with special guest tributes to Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Kate Smith and more, brings back music from the great American songbook, as well as modern patriotic tributes that will bring the audience to its feet, tears in their eyes.

“You’ll see plenty of red, white and blue,” said producer Jonathan Elgart, whose alter ego Neil Diamond will make an appearance, singing “America.”

“We have a six-piece band and four singers — two male, two female — performing everything from George M. Cohan to the Andrews sisters, all the way up to the Armed Forces Medley, Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ and an original song written for the show: ‘We the People.’

“We’ll also add drama with excerpts from the Gettysburg Address and the Preamble to the Constitution.”

Not to mention a touch of levity, given that there were three Andrews Sisters but only two females in the show’s cast.

“Our sister couldn’t make it,” the Andrews Siblings will joke. “But our brother could, and her uniform fit him perfectly.”

As the Military Heritage Museum’s executive director, Gary Butler, put it, “Our Veterans Day show is a celebration of thankfulness and appreciation for many generations of veterans. And it’s just a great chance to have fun.”

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
