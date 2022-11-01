ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Berg's '50 Years of Rock & Roll' will have you singing, dancing into the night

 3 days ago

Back by popular demand, Neil Berg’s "50 Years of Rock &amp; Roll" comes to the Van Wezel on Nov. 12.

Neil Berg returns with a thrilling, new cast and an all-new show consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and incredible rock and roll singers backed by an all-star rock band. Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever.

From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940's, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s. Berg's "50 Years of Rock &amp; Roll Part V" uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars, groups and genres as Chuck Berry/Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon &amp; Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and more.

Berg's "50 Years of Rock &amp; Roll" will have you singing, dancing and cheering into the night.

