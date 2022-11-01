ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ys1vt_0iud730A00

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant for 16 seasons, is dead at the age of 38.

FRISCO - Adam Zimmer, the son of former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant coach for 16 seasons, died Monday at the age 38.

The news was confirmed via social media by the Zimmer family. No cause of death was given.

Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings' coaching staff when his father became the head coach there in 2014. That move came for “Zim” a few years after he came to prominence as an assistant coach with the Cowboys, where he was on a Super Bowl winning staff and where he later served six years as the team's defensive coordinator in Dallas.

Once Zimmer became established as the Vikings head coach, Adam began his service as a linebackers coach for six seasons before getting the promotion to be the co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings parted ways with Mike Zimmer and the majority of the coaching staff, including Adam after the 2021 season.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement . "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with ... the entire Zimmer family."

Mike Zimmer is now working on the staff of his friend Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Most recently, Adam Zimmer had been working as an offensive analyst on the staff of the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement.

"Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back

Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.

During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
The Spun

Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
The Spun

Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver

The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Player Of The Week Decision

There were quite a few big-time performers in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season — meaning some players were bound to be left out in the player of the week awards. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week — much to the disappointment of Dallas Cowboys fans. Many fans of the NFC East squad believe Cowboys running back Tony Pollard should have received the award.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy