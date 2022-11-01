Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant for 16 seasons, is dead at the age of 38.

The news was confirmed via social media by the Zimmer family. No cause of death was given.

Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings' coaching staff when his father became the head coach there in 2014. That move came for “Zim” a few years after he came to prominence as an assistant coach with the Cowboys, where he was on a Super Bowl winning staff and where he later served six years as the team's defensive coordinator in Dallas.

Once Zimmer became established as the Vikings head coach, Adam began his service as a linebackers coach for six seasons before getting the promotion to be the co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings parted ways with Mike Zimmer and the majority of the coaching staff, including Adam after the 2021 season.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement . "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with ... the entire Zimmer family."

Mike Zimmer is now working on the staff of his friend Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Most recently, Adam Zimmer had been working as an offensive analyst on the staff of the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement.

"Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

