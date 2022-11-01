Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 27
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne both have Oscars, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn they're both great in The Good Nurse, the new Netflix medical crime drama adapted from the true story of a serial killer nurse. That's at No. 1 on today's Top 10 Movies list, and the only new addition to the ranking since yesterday. Over on the Top 10 TV Shows list, Love Is Blind Season 3 just dropped a handful of new episodes, which means that it jumped ahead of everything else and now sits at No. 1, knocking The Watcher down to No. 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters, Walker Independence Fail to Get Back Orders at The CW as Network Eyes More Cancellations
As the future of The CW remains in question, the network gave some bad news to its two freshman dramas this week. Deadline reports that The Winchesters and Walker Independence will not be receiving backorders. The decision is a shocker because a series tethered to two of the network's biggest...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Avatar: The Way of Water runtime revealed as sequel set to be James Cameron's second longest film
Avatar: The Way of Water runtime has been revealed, and it's reportedly 190 minutes – but when it comes to James Cameron's filmography, that still wouldn't make it his longest film yet. If the sci-fi sequel does turn out to be 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is pretty...
TechRadar
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
thedigitalfix.com
New Avatar 2 trailer shows off Pandora’s amazing oceans
The first full-length trailer for Avatar 2 is finally here. The science fiction movie is set over a decade after the events of the first movie, which saw Jake Sully integrate into the world of Pandora and the way of the Na’vi. The action movie, by sci-fi master James...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora
20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Sets December Premiere Date
Yellowstone fans have been hotly anticipating a new prequel for the runaway hit show, and now there's a date set for the premiere. Paramount Network announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that 1923 is slated to premiere on Dec. 18, exclusively via Paramount+ in the United States and Canada. 1923 continues the...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama
Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
TV Fanatic
Irreverent Trailer: Colin Donnell Poses as a Reverend in Peacock Drama
Colin Donnell is about to take on a very different role than before. The Chicago Med and Arrow alum will headline Peacock dramedy Irreverent, which is set to premiere November 30. All 10 episodes will be available on the premiere date. "A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee...
IGN
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Home Entertainment Trailer
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on December 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, and you can check out the trailer for the Disco release right here. The four-disc Star Trek Discovery collection is packed with over...
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Pilot
Netflix is really mining the '90s nostalgia caves these days. On Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 1 we are introduced to Timmy and his staff, who just happen to work at the last Blockbuster video rental store on Earth. Look, nostalgia's not a bad thing. I used to work in a...
What Time Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 4 Be on Hulu and Crunchyroll?
The beginning of the week is the perfect time to watch some anime. New episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premiere Mondays on Hulu and Disney+, while new episodes of the popular series Chainsaw Man debut Tuesdays on Hulu and Crunchyroll!. The fourth episode of Chainsaw Man is on the...
