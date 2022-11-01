ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University requests rezoning permit for research farm

Brad Moore, Elon University architect and Elon’s director of planning, design and construction management, proposed a rezoning request for 19.6 acres within the city limits of Burlington to the Planning and Zoning Commission — which unanimously voted to recommend the request to city council — at a meeting on Oct. 24.
BURLINGTON, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Where, or will, a new $20M facility be built?

Reporters from the Triad Business Journal say that Archdale, N.C., is in the running for a $20 million dollar wood-products manufacturing and distribution facility. But they don’t know who it is. According to David Hill, a reporter for the Triad Business Journal, the unnamed company would bring 129 new...
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

UPS hiring 825 seasonal workers in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is hiring more than 825 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area during its annual 'UPS Brown Friday' which starts November 4th. Local events in Greensboro this Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5 include:. • Greensboro NCGRE (10:00am – 2:00pm ET) • 3100 Flagstone...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior

For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

Upcoming HanesBrands Community Product Sale will be the biggest in event’s history

It’s been seven years since HanesBrands held its popular Community Product Sale and now this special event is back on Nov. 11 and 12 at the YWCA Wellness Center located at 1300 S. Main Street in Winston-Salem. Known for amazing deals on favorite brands such as Hanes, Champion, Bali and Maidenform, the HanesBrands Community Product Sale features something for every member of the family from socks, underwear and bras to T-shirts, sweatshirts and workout wear.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Dobson candidate dies as election looms

DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
DOBSON, NC

