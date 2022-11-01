Read full article on original website
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University requests rezoning permit for research farm
Brad Moore, Elon University architect and Elon’s director of planning, design and construction management, proposed a rezoning request for 19.6 acres within the city limits of Burlington to the Planning and Zoning Commission — which unanimously voted to recommend the request to city council — at a meeting on Oct. 24.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Where, or will, a new $20M facility be built?
Reporters from the Triad Business Journal say that Archdale, N.C., is in the running for a $20 million dollar wood-products manufacturing and distribution facility. But they don’t know who it is. According to David Hill, a reporter for the Triad Business Journal, the unnamed company would bring 129 new...
Will Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers keep his job or will his former deputy take the mantle?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ path to a second term is going through a former deputy. Rogers, a Democrat who upset venerable BJ Barnes to win the job in 2018 and then shoved aside two challengers during May’s primary, now faces Republican Phil Byrd, who once worked in his department. Rogers […]
UPS hiring 825 seasonal workers in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is hiring more than 825 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area during its annual 'UPS Brown Friday' which starts November 4th. Local events in Greensboro this Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5 include:. • Greensboro NCGRE (10:00am – 2:00pm ET) • 3100 Flagstone...
rhinotimes.com
Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior
For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
NC ballot lists a candidate who had died. What state law says about it.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I went to go vote today and got my sticker and all, but there was something on my ballot I had never seen before. It was the name of a candidate that had died. Stanley M. Elrod, a Republican candidate for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board...
ourdavie.com
Paving the way: UNCG honors local woman who helped integrate college, community
Alice Garrett Brown, class of 1965, was one of six honorees at the Annual UNC-Greensboro Alumni Awards Celebration on Oct. 14. She received the prestigious WC Legacy Award which is given to alumni who attended Woman’s College or UNCG; emphasis is placed on service, social or political activism. The...
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
wfdd.org
Forsyth GOP picks Susan Miller to replace deceased WS/FCS Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod
The Forsyth County Republican Party has selected Susan Miller to replace Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education candidate Stan Elrod, who died last week. Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2, which accounts for four seats on the school board. In a meeting on Oct. 31, the county...
wschronicle.com
Upcoming HanesBrands Community Product Sale will be the biggest in event’s history
It’s been seven years since HanesBrands held its popular Community Product Sale and now this special event is back on Nov. 11 and 12 at the YWCA Wellness Center located at 1300 S. Main Street in Winston-Salem. Known for amazing deals on favorite brands such as Hanes, Champion, Bali and Maidenform, the HanesBrands Community Product Sale features something for every member of the family from socks, underwear and bras to T-shirts, sweatshirts and workout wear.
North Carolina woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
Mount Airy News
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
This Greensboro group has been fighting back against bias, bigotry and racism for 85 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina for Community and Justice works to make people feel like they belong in the Piedmont Triad. Better known as NCCJ, the organization encourages honest, open dialogue to fight bias, bigotry and racism. “At the core, all of us want to feel included. We all have an experience where we’ve […]
