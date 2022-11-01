Read full article on original website
Oh, boy!
3d ago
"Police search for a man who punched and stomped on HIS daughter". There, I fixed the headline for you.
cbs12.com
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
cw34.com
19 French bulldogs worth more than $100,000 stolen from home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say someone broke into a home and stole 19 French bulldogs worth more than $100,000 in Port St. Lucie. The burglary happened late Friday morning at a home along SW Fenway Road. Police said the thief or thieves shattered a window to...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a suspect was arrested after upgrading his vehicle with stolen rims and tires. The victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks.
cw34.com
Memorial Mischief: vandal of accident victim's memorial caught, family relieved
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, law enforcement and the family, who set up a memorial for their fallen son, are speaking out - after the memorial was repeatedly vandalized and taken down in September. Now, the vandal, Edenir Lopes, faces five petit theft and criminal mischief charges.
Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with children inside
A Florida man's been arrested after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in his car with two young children inside.
Port St. Lucie police solve mystery of missing memorial for crash victim
An odd mystery has been solved for a family in Port St. Lucie, grieving the death of a loved one killed in a motorcycle crash.
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
veronews.com
Deputies: Inmate, girlfriend try to sneak drug-infused paper into jail
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A county jail inmate and his girlfriend are facing charges after deputies said they conspired to smuggle paper laced with ecstasy into the facility. Deputies received a tip that the pair was trying to disguise the narcotics as legal mail, officials said. Alexander Gary McKay,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to Port St. Lucie police.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
fox35orlando.com
Chopper cam: Suspect crashes into trees after pursuit in Central Florida
Surveillance video from law enforcement shows the end of a pursuit in Brevard County, where a suspect crashed into two other vehicles and trees before being detained. Deputies said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman charged with fleeing, reckless driving, cocaine possession
A 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in Sebastian, Florida. Kristina Marie Cleveland, of Sebastian, was charged with felony flee & elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failing to leave info after a crash, resisting arrest, three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.
cw34.com
Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
hometownnewstc.com
Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach named most haunted location on Treasure Coast
VERO BEACH - Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach has been named the most haunted location on the Treasure Coast by the Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigations. The designation is the result of a contest conducted by the FBPI that included site investigations searching for unusual phenomena. Though the contest was open to the entire Treasure Coast, the winner and runners up were all in Indian River County.
Florida Sheriff Says Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor “Ran Like A Little Baby”
A Florida man who cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet “ran like a little baby” to a bondsman according to investigators. “Well, apparently Steven Sylvester didn’t want to be the “bite taken out of crime” as after being hunted and stalked by our Fugitive Unit
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL
A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
veronews.com
Altieri forgoes retirement after death of friend
Indian River Shores Town Councilman James Altieri was sworn in last week and got straight to work, his first official act being a vote to settle the town’s federal antitrust lawsuit with the City of Vero Beach. Altieri, like many who move to Indian River Shores after a long...
