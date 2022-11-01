Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
Click10.com
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove
MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
Click10.com
Police identify West Virginia man as serial burglar in downtown, Brickell, Coral Gables
MIAMI – A 21-year-old man from West Virginia is facing charges for several burglaries in high-rise buildings in the Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Coral Gables areas. Tyler Smith usually took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through apartments, according to the arrest forms.
Click10.com
South Florida groomer accused of beating dogs in his care ‘on a daily basis’
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a South Florida dog groomer after they said he was seen in multiple videos abusing dogs in his care. Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr., 47, who owns American Dog Pet Grooming, located west of Boca Raton, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Click10.com
Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
Click10.com
12 Cuban migrants taken into custody after landing in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents and Miami Beach police officers responded to a migrant landing on Miami Beach Thursday night. The 12 men said they were at sea for five days from the town of Camalote, Cuba, dealing with large waves and pangs of hunger. “Grandes...
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Miami-Dade Schools cop shot Miami-Dade police officer in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer has been shot while off duty in Hialeah and a former South Florida police officer is now in custody, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the victim’s home in the area of West 79th Street and 12th Avenue....
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Click10.com
Group of 9 Cuban migrants detained after coming ashore in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained nine Cuban migrants who arrived Key Biscayne Wednesday morning via a homemade boat, officials confirmed. According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, U.S. Border Patrol and LE partners responded to the landing where they found 8 men and 1 woman.
Click10.com
US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday. Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some...
Click10.com
Chick-fil-A owner in Kendall finds less is more; pioneers 3-day workweek
KENDALL, Fla. – One South Florida Chick-fil-A owner is taking a different approach to a full week of work. Justin Lindsey said ever since he switched his employees to a three-day, 14- hour workweek, the applications just keep coming in. In February, he divided his staff into two groups...
Click10.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds ‘fighter’ rally in Coconut Creek gym
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Mixed-martial arts champion Jorge Masvidal introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a reelection campaign rally at the American Top Team club in Coconut Creek. DeSantis is running against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat who has the endorsement of President...
Click10.com
Mother of missing boy grateful to have him back: ‘I’m just appreciating the moment’
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – This has been a nightmare of a two months for Jojo Morales’ mother, but on Wednesday Yanet Leal Concepcion said she can barely even remember all of that. She’s just happy her boy is home. The two were reunited on Tuesday night at Miami...
Click10.com
Florida Bar investigates Parkland school shooter’s assistant public defender
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented the Parkland school shooter during the recent penalty phase in Broward County. According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade school employee identified as victim fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood. According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue. Police said officers arrived at...
Click10.com
Family makes plea for justice after bicyclist killed in Miami hit-and run
MIAMI – A South Florida family is desperate for answers after a loved one was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning. A family plea for 24-year-old Justine Avenet was held around 10 a.m. Friday at the Miami Police Department. Miami police officers responded to the area of...
Click10.com
Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves. Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month. Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her...
Click10.com
BSO: 3-year-old reunited with family after deputies find wandering child in West Park
WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located the parents of a 3-year-old boy after he was found wandering in West Park on Thursday morning. Deputies said the boy was found around 8:45 a.m. near Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue. Detectives say the child...
Click10.com
Crews battle house fire in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a home in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a blaze. Sky 10 flew over the home, located in the 1400 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace, at around 4:15 p.m. According to Miami-Dade...
Click10.com
Investigators search for cause of Wilton Manors house fire
Wilton Manors, Fla. – Fire rescue crews rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Wilton Manors home on Friday morning. The flames erupted just before 5 a.m. at the single-story home located in the 2100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer...
Comments / 0