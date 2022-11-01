ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Group of 9 Cuban migrants detained after coming ashore in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained nine Cuban migrants who arrived Key Biscayne Wednesday morning via a homemade boat, officials confirmed. According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, U.S. Border Patrol and LE partners responded to the landing where they found 8 men and 1 woman.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Click10.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds ‘fighter’ rally in Coconut Creek gym

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Mixed-martial arts champion Jorge Masvidal introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a reelection campaign rally at the American Top Team club in Coconut Creek. DeSantis is running against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat who has the endorsement of President...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

Crews battle house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a home in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a blaze. Sky 10 flew over the home, located in the 1400 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace, at around 4:15 p.m. According to Miami-Dade...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Investigators search for cause of Wilton Manors house fire

Wilton Manors, Fla. – Fire rescue crews rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Wilton Manors home on Friday morning. The flames erupted just before 5 a.m. at the single-story home located in the 2100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer...
WILTON MANORS, FL

