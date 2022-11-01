Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sonomasun.com
A new vision for Hanna Center
By Cameron Safarloo — Since 1945, Hanna has welcomed more than 4,000 youth in need from Sonoma County, Northern California, and beyond. Building on Hanna’s 75-year heritage, we are turning a page and embarking on an exciting new chapter. As CEO, I am championing our new vision that embraces new ways to broaden our impact while staying true to our mission to transform lives. We are also committed to making Hanna even stronger fiscally so that we will be here to help for generations to come.
Annexation: It’s about the economy
With the release of a Municipal Services Report (MSR) from LAFCO (Local Agency Formation Commission), a county body made up of political appointees that must approve the creation or expansion of municipalities and special districts, the subject of annexations is once again before the City of Sonoma. LAFCO is supposed to review the operations and services of the entities it monitors every five years, but the last MSR was conducted 12 years ago.
Under the Sun: Jennifer Gray Thompson, gamechanger
As CEO of the Sonoma-based nonprofit After The Fire USA, Gray Thompson, influenced by the 2017 wildfires, is a leader in the emerging field of megafire disasters across the American West. Her path to leadership took several turns: she was a high school dropout, a homeless teenager, and a poverty-stricken single mom. But she self-funded her education, ultimately earning a Master’s degree and then began working for the County Supervisor Susan Gorin.
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
The sport that saved Nikita Ducarroz’s life
Nikita Ducarroz, the Olympic medalist who grew up in Glen Ellen, will compete in the BMX Freestyle World Championships in less than a month. While the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist is considered a medal hope, her story of mental health gives hope to others. The daughter of a Swiss father...
