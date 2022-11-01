Taylor Swift tour not coming to Cleveland, but is rolling through these nearby cities
NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
While she’s not coming to Cleveland (yet!), she is planning on stopping at multiple nearby and very drivable cities.
The 27-date Eras Tour kicks off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Sandwiched between those dates, Swift is playing to audiences in Pittsburgh (June 17), Cincinnati (July 1) and Detroit (June 10).
“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram , describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”
Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”
See the full 2023 tour dates below:
- March 18 – Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
- March 25 – Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
- April 1 – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- April 2 – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- April 15 – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- April 22 – Houston, TX NRG Stadium
- April 28 – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- April 29 – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- May 6 – Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
- May 12 – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
- May 13 – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
- May 19 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- May 20 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- May 27 – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- June 2 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- June 3 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- June 10 – Detroit, MI Ford Field
- June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
- June 24 – Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
- July 1 – Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
- July 8 – Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- July 15 – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
- July 22 – Seattle, WA Lumen Field
- July 29 – Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
- August 4 – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
- August 5 – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.
