Taylor Swift tour not coming to Cleveland, but is rolling through these nearby cities

**Related Video Above: Taylor Swift thanks Twinsburg fan for using her song in family Christmas lights display.**

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.

While she’s not coming to Cleveland (yet!), she is planning on stopping at multiple nearby and very drivable cities.

The 27-date Eras Tour kicks off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Sandwiched between those dates, Swift is playing to audiences in Pittsburgh (June 17), Cincinnati (July 1) and Detroit (June 10).

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram , describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

FILE – Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift’s latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This image released by Republic Records shows “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)

Taylor Swift at the premiere of “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift, seen here performing at the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last month, released her re-recorded version of “Red” on Friday. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

See the full 2023 tour dates below:

March 18 – Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

March 25 – Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

April 1 – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 2 – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 15 – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

April 22 – Houston, TX NRG Stadium

April 28 – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 – Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 20 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

May 27 – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

June 2 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 3 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, MI Ford Field

June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

June 24 – Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 – Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

July 8 – Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 – Seattle, WA Lumen Field

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

August 4 – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

August 5 – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.