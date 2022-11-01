ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Taylor Swift tour not coming to Cleveland, but is rolling through these nearby cities

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.

While she’s not coming to Cleveland (yet!), she is planning on stopping at multiple nearby and very drivable cities.

The 27-date Eras Tour kicks off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Sandwiched between those dates, Swift is playing to audiences in Pittsburgh (June 17), Cincinnati (July 1) and Detroit (June 10).

80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram , describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poSa3_0iud4eLT00
    FILE – Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift’s latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qT42E_0iud4eLT00
    Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7b5f_0iud4eLT00
    This image released by Republic Records shows “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzMH0_0iud4eLT00
    Taylor Swift at the premiere of “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17s4Vy_0iud4eLT00
    Taylor Swift, seen here performing at the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last month, released her re-recorded version of “Red” on Friday. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

See the full 2023 tour dates below:

  • March 18 – Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
  • March 25 – Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
  • April 1 – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
  • April 2 – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
  • April 15 – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
  • April 22 – Houston, TX NRG Stadium
  • April 28 – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • April 29 – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • May 6 – Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
  • May 12 – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
  • May 13 – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
  • May 19 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
  • May 20 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
  • May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
  • May 27 – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
  • June 2 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field
  • June 3 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field
  • June 10 – Detroit, MI Ford Field
  • June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
  • June 24 – Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
  • July 1 – Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
  • July 8 – Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • July 15 – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
  • July 22 – Seattle, WA Lumen Field
  • July 29 – Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
  • August 4 – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
  • August 5 – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Variety

Taylor Swift Adds Eight Extra Dates to U.S. Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she is adding eight extra concerts to the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras Tour,” on top of the 27 that had previously been unveiled at the beginning of the week. In all eight cases, the new gig are additions in cities that were previously on the schedule. In some cases, a single-night stand becomes a two-nighter, and in other instances where two nights were already on the books at a venue, a third has been added. One of the venues that will now host a three-night stand is Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The host venue...
WCVB

Taylor Swift breaks another record by claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is breaking yet another record thanks to the release of her most recent album "Midnights." The entertainer, who already became Spotify's most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period upon the release of the record, now claims all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the music charting website on Monday.
Loudwire

Paramore Added to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Arena Tour

Have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Taylor Swift's tour of U.S. stadiums in 2023, "The Eras Tour." The rock band has long had ties to the pop superstar. Would you catch a Taylor Swift concert with Paramore as the opening artist? Last week, Loudwire recounted 10 rockers who've defended Taylor Swift. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth album, also called This Is Why, is due out on Feb. 10, 2023.
