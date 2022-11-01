Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Former Nanny Shared Even More Uncomfortable Alleged Details About the Couple's Tumultuous Split

It seems like we’re hearing more and more every day about the tumultuous breakup of A-list stars Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. Between the “special salad dressing,” and alleged cheating, it appears to be as messy as can be. And now, their former nanny is alleging a lot more went on behind the scenes than anyone thought.

The nanny, who has remained anonymous, alleged to Inside Edition that not only did Sudeikis look through Wilde’s messages on her Apple Watch, but he found a specific text that unraveled the entire alleged romance with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles. He allegedly read a private text message that Wilde to sent to one of her friends, talking about Styles, which the Nanny claimed read, “’I kissed Harry at the dinner in Palm Springs. I kissed him… I put the first move on him and I’m so nervous because he hasn’t said anything.’”

Now, after Sudeikis read this, as we know from the nanny’s previous statements, he allegedly had a bit of a meltdown. The nanny claimed Sudeikis threatened her, telling her she couldn’t tell Wilde that he was reading her messages. He even allegedly said, “If you say anything about this, it’s all going to backfire in your face.”

He reportedly sent her a text after the incident saying, “I am so sorry that I scared you and made you feel even the tiniest bit concerned.”

The nanny ended her interview by saying that the two exes are in totally different worlds, with Sudeikis grieving and Wilde as happy as can be, in love, and “happy to be gone.”

Sudeikis and Wilde were in a relationship for nine years, first getting together in Nov 2011. They got engaged less than two years later in 2013, welcoming two children named Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

Many reports claim Wilde started dating Styles in early 2021, soon after she and Sudeikis split up. However, other reports claim there was some crossover, and with the nanny’s accusations , it’s definitely raising some questions on which timeline is correct.

