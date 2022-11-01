Read full article on original website
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Highs near 80, then a big cool down
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A few more days of warm temperatures, before a big cool down. The warm weather will continue today. Highs will warm to the upper 70s to near 80, but more clouds will build in as the day progresses. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will stay dry.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Warm temperatures stick around a couple more days
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Saturday night! We finally got our final taste of summer... Highs were around 80° today! This warmth sticks around a couple more days, then we jump back to Fall. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60s. We could see some...
